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“American Cops Think It’s AI”: Mzansi Reacts After Joburg Man Pranks JMPD Officers in Twitter Video
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“American Cops Think It’s AI”: Mzansi Reacts After Joburg Man Pranks JMPD Officers in Twitter Video

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers became the latest victims of a viral tree costume prank. A video posted on X by @KingMntungwa on 19 May 2026 showed the moment Joburg cops walked straight into the trap. Mzansi found the whole thing absolutely priceless.

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KingMntungwa
The cops chilled up before being pranked. Images: @KingMntungwa
Source: Twitter

The prank is a well-known one that has caught many people out before. A person sits completely still inside a realistic tree costume. To anyone passing by, it looks just like an ordinary tree. The moment someone gets close enough, the “tree” suddenly moves or greets them, catching the person completely off guard.

JMPD officers take the prank in good spirits

The Joburg officers fell for it just like everyone else who has crossed paths with this trick. What got Mzansi talking, though, was how relaxed the cops were once they realised what had happened. They simply laughed it off and kept it moving.

That easygoing reaction sparked a bigger conversation online. Many South Africans were quick to point out that the same prank on an American street could have ended very differently. The concern carries some weight. Gunshots accounted for 94% of all police-involved deaths in 2025 in the US, with 11% of those killed being unarmed. On average, US police shoot and kill more than 1,000 people every year.

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South Africans flooded the comments praising the JMPD officers for keeping their cool, where others might not have.

Watch the clip below:

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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