A video on TikTok captured the moment when two talented ladies in Johannesburg at Kensington Old Age Home showed off their musical and vocal talents

One of the women in the performance showed off her stunning opera voice, singing a classic hymn, Ave Maria

The show by women left quite an impression on South Africans, who shared their honest thoughts on the performance

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Two older women performed 'Ave Maria' in a video. Image: Helen.louis.50

Source: Facebook

A Facebook user, Helen Major, raved about a woman she described as a mentor to prove she is a legend. She recorded a video of the singer named Mrs Arendse, a vocalist in Kensington Old Age Home. The video posted on 20 May 2026 made waves on social media, and South Africans were stunned by her prowess.

A video by Helen Major captured the poignant moment Mrs Arendse sang Ave Maria with flawless projection in a humble music room. One of the women in the Old Age Home was playing the piano with expertise. Accompanying the melody was the singer who, even without a microphone, effortlessly projected a soprano rendition of Ave Maria. Watch the video of the Ave Maria cover below:

Ave Maria cover moves South Africa

The elderly woman's rendition of the classic hit, which translates to Hail Mary and is two centuries old, touched many people. Viewers who were especially moved by the song shared their wholesome memories, which they associated with the song. Read the comments below:

The rendition of 'Ave Maria' touched South Africans. Image: Thuan Pham

Source: UGC

Keenan Roberts applauded the singer and pianist:

"These young people give me goosebumps, ooh, Mrs Arendse, you have those notes and the pianist is absolutely amazing, tickling those ivories.'

Iona Jagers showered the women with compliments:

"That was actually excellent, the singing and the lady playing the piano, I can't believe she plays so well, bravo, I like watching you guys."

Briny Viljoen was impressed by the ladies:

"Absolutely fantastic! for their age, so wonderfully talented and still use their talents, Bravo! Bravo! God bless you both abundantly!"

Joe Schaffers was grateful for the women's talent:

"Thank you so much, Helen and Mrs Arendse, for that wonderful rendition of Ave Maria, which was the hymn played for my late wife as she walked up the aisle of St. Mary's Cathedral 58 years ago and which I sang as a solo at her funeral at Corpus Christi Church three years ago, as that was my promise to her when she was so ill."

Sarah-Baby Roberts appreciated the lady:

"This is truly breathtaking, your voice is a gift from heaven, and I'm so grateful to have experienced this beautiful rendition of Ave Maria."

Gale Barron added:

"Your mentor absolutely nailed every note! The way you sang Ave Maria was breathtaking, it brought tears to my eyes, and the piano accompaniment was beautiful."

Other Briefly News stories about older people

People were amused by the prank a young lady pulled on her grandmother, who was expecting to get a boozy beverage in a viral TikTok video.

Online users were thoroughly amused by a video of an elderly couple who spoiled each other at lunch, and they had a blast.

South Africans were stunned by a video of a group of grandmothers who were enjoying their time on a playground.

Source: Briefly News