One interesting video shows a group of older women in an unlikely place looking relaxed together

The video shows the older ladies having fun in the playground while on playing equipment, especially for children

Online users were left with many questions, but many found the video to be heartwarming as they did not utter a word

A group of elderly Xhosa women on a playground was an unlikely sight. The video was hilarious, as people wanted to know why they all decided to meet at the children's play area.

A TikTok video shows four Xhosa gogos quietly sat while enjoying a children's ride in a par. Image: @xhosadresscode_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the women in their traditional wear got over 30 000 likes. People commented and cracked jokes about the video of adults playing.

Xhosa women enjoy the playground in viral TikTok video

A video posted by @xhosadresscode_ shows four women sitting on a merry-go-round. In the clip, they seemed to be enjoying their time in a playground. Watch the interesting video below:

SA discusses playful Xhosa women in TikTok video

Online users always love to see funny videos, and this one was interesting as people wondered why the women decided to try the ride. Many saw the women as healing their inner child.

ghost joked:

"Healing their inner child."

Sinawo Dumalisile asked:

"Why bethule kangaka. [Why are they so quiet.]"

LUYANDA wrote:

"She a baddie with her baddie friends!"

fortunate1603 speculated:

"I think their making a gospel music video."

A said:

"Being bored in South Africa is a choice."

