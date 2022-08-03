A video of grown men on a merry-go-round had South Africans laughing to no end as they spun around a children's playground

A wholesome video posted on TikTok of four men taking a turn on a kids' play ride to create one hilarious video

The wholesome clip of the men having fun went viral as south Africans reacted to the four men's reactions to being on a merry-go-round

Going to the park to go on a merry-go-round is a childhood memory for many. Four men decided to relive their childhoods by taking a turn on the kids' ride.

The play park is no longer only for children, thanks to four adults who went onto the kids' merry-go-round for fun. Image: TikTok/https:/@teepeemotswakology /Emanuele Cremaschi

The video of the four men was an instant hit on the internet. The friends gave South Africans many reactions to being on the merry-go-round.

Mzansi reacts to four men having fun on kids' playground

A TikTok video shared by @teepeemotswakology shows four friends who decided to go to the children's park. The men in the video were happy to go on the merry-go-round for a quick spin with hilarious results.

Netizens enjoyed the video as they reacted to the men's wholesome fun. Peeps said they could not stop watching the video because of the cameraman's laughter.

Kabo commented:

"Watched this so many times."

breytonkhumalo commented:

"Cameraman your laughter is contagious "

Eli Jah commented:

"The one with the yellow cap was angry."

princess chicute commented:

"Someone's father in laws."

POOOM commented:

"Cameraman suffocating with laughter ."

samu_mbata commented:

"Amaphakade wabantu lawa having fun."

