A self-employed mother from Johannesburg has officially stepped forward to claim her life-changing R39,488,838 share of the massive R78 million lotto jackpot from draw number 2551 held on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

The National Lottery operator Ithuba confirmed that her winning ticket was purchased at a Day and Night Superstore in Johannesburg using a R30 wager with the Quick Pick selection method.

The regular lottery player, who often switches between Quick Pick and manual number selections, described her overwhelming reaction to the win. She plans to secure her family's future by purchasing a home and car while expanding her business with an industrial machine that will take her operations to the next level.

The mother expressed her plans for the windfall, explaining how she intends to continue playing the lottery after this remarkable stroke of luck. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner and emphasised how thrilled they are to see a self-employed South African woman's business ambitions flourish thanks to her extraordinary win.

However, the lottery operator is still actively searching for the second winner who has yet to claim their matching prize. All National Lottery winnings are completely tax-free, and winners of more than R50,000 receive complimentary trauma counselling and financial advice from Ithuba.

Briefly News spoke to financial expert Fulufhelani Mashapha for guidance on managing unexpected wealth. She explained:

"A helpful framework is the 50/30/20 rule for managing your winnings: 50% for long-term wealth-building (e.g. investments), 30% for lifestyle and day-to-day needs, 20% for safety nets like emergency savings.

Consider investing in income-generating assets, such as rental property, to support your family’s long-term financial security—while carefully evaluating the risks and ongoing costs involved."

SA refuses to believe the lottery wins

Despite the official announcement on the National Lottery's website, thousands of South Africans expressed serious doubts about the authenticity of these wins, with many flooding comment sections with accusations and conspiracy theories.

@moloantoa_kgopa stated bluntly:

"I don't believe that these winners exist."

@lucky_blanco claimed:

"Since Ithuba got involved, a lot of corruption has happened."

@lindo_lee_nkosi agreed with sceptics, writing:

"Lol, you're not alone, they think we are all stupid... Ghost winners."

@francisca_ndebele suggested the timing was suspicious:

"It's almost month end, of course, we have to recruit more gamblers by pretending not to be scammers."

@prolific_farrakhan_setlhodi joked:

"A family business safely releasing money to a fellow distant member for some winter vacation."

@angela_bianca_mphana simply declared:

"Lotto is a scam."

