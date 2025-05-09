A lucky player in South Africa won a massive amount of money with the PowerBall PLUS jackpot by purchasing a ticket

ITHUBA CEO Charmaine Mabuza highlighted the success of PowerBall PLUS in providing players with a second chance to win big, while emphasising the convenience of using banking apps

People reacted to the lottery winner's story, and Briefly News takes a look at how to claim your lotto prize after winning in Mzansi

A R28 million PowerBall PLUS jackpot was bagged by a South African player. Image: Martynasfoto

The PowerBall PLUS jackpot of R28,558,423.50 has been won by a lucky player using their banking app.

R28 million PowerBall Jackpot won

According to IOL, the ticket was included in draw 1612's PowerBall PLUS jackpot, which was conducted on Tuesday, May 6.

The winning ticket was manually selected, wagered R67.50, and bought through a banking app. ITHUBA CEO Charmaine Mabuza expressed her excitement while chatting with the publication mentioned above, saying that this was the driving force behind the creation of PowerBall Plus.

“It's truly fulfilling to witness the PowerBall PLUS doing exactly what it was designed to do —offering players a second chance to win big. This win highlights the convenience and security of playing the National Lottery through banking apps. We are thrilled for the winner and remain committed to delivering a world-class lottery experience through continuous innovation and accessibility,” said Mabuza.

In Division 2, one player won over R180,000 by matching five numbers, and in Division 3, 18 players each won over R6,000 by matching four numbers plus the PowerBall.

How to claim your lotto prize after winning

The process of claiming your lotto winnings is simple. According to the National Lottery, the procedure does change, though, based on how much you won and whether you played in-store, online, or through an app.

You have 365 days from the date of the draw when you won to redeem your prize, regardless of its value. You will lose out on your money if you do not come forward within this year.

SA reacts to lotto win announcement

People in Mzansi flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, with many claiming to be the winner while cracking jokes.

Angeline Theyse said:

"Wow, is this true, always one person, and Big bucks, ek gee maar op."

Kalan Smith expressed:

"Biggest lie ever..your chances of winning are 1 in 300 million....they can't have winning this often, plus you enter your ticket or play via app into their system..who chooses the numbers when its been selected."

Glengineer Inc - Creative Social and Tech Leadership shared:

"If it were me, I'd be very, very thankful, grateful and blessed, because to my knowledge I hadn't yet bought a ticket for that draw."

Boitumelo Phiri commented:

"Congratulations to the winner."

A South African player bagged the R28 million PowerBall PLUS jackpot. Image: Mikroman6

