Ethiopian Man Warning Others To Leave South Africa Causes Debate
An Ethiopian on X urged Ethiopian nationals in South Africa to leave the country after marchers delivered a memorandum to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on 29 April 2026.
Dagi posted a video of South Africans protesting and singing struggle songs during an anti-illegal immigration in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on his @Aman74839942 X account. Dagi, in his caption, pointed out that five Ethiopians were killed, although the killings were linked to organised crime and not to xenophobia. According to Eyewitness News, one of the victims killed was a businessman who was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD in April. He also falsely accused South Africans of mobilising to hunt down African immigrants.
View the video on X here:
What did netizens say?
Netizens in the comments empathised with Ethiopians and feared for their safety. Others called on Ethiopians to take the lead and fix their country.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Emmanuel Makonen said:
“They are defending their country, but what we should be asking is, how come Ethiopians don't defend Ethiopia? What are Eritrean and Somali invaders doing in Ethiopia?”
Dawit said:
“Oromummaa ideology has also turned parts of Oromia into killing fields for non-Oromos. Innocent civilians, farmers, and Orthodox Christians were killed. We mourn Ethiopian lives lost in SA, in Oromia, everywhere.”
Jordi Cornelius shared an experience:
“I got chased once in Johannesburg by three guys. Thank God for running lessons. I had to jump into an unknown compound with an electric fence. Thank God it wasn't active.”
Helen Mekonnen said:
“African immigrants deserve safety, dignity, and respect everywhere. We must speak out, support each other and demand accountability. Humanity comes first.”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za