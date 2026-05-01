An Ethiopian on X urged Ethiopian nationals in South Africa to leave the country after marchers delivered a memorandum to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on 29 April 2026.

Anti-illegal immigration marches have been taking place across SA. Image: Lulu Bongi Dlamini

Source: Facebook

Dagi posted a video of South Africans protesting and singing struggle songs during an anti-illegal immigration in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on his @Aman74839942 X account. Dagi, in his caption, pointed out that five Ethiopians were killed, although the killings were linked to organised crime and not to xenophobia. According to Eyewitness News, one of the victims killed was a businessman who was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD in April. He also falsely accused South Africans of mobilising to hunt down African immigrants.

View the video on X here:

What did netizens say?

Netizens in the comments empathised with Ethiopians and feared for their safety. Others called on Ethiopians to take the lead and fix their country.

Emmanuel Makonen said:

“They are defending their country, but what we should be asking is, how come Ethiopians don't defend Ethiopia? What are Eritrean and Somali invaders doing in Ethiopia?”

Dawit said:

“Oromummaa ideology has also turned parts of Oromia into killing fields for non-Oromos. Innocent civilians, farmers, and Orthodox Christians were killed. We mourn Ethiopian lives lost in SA, in Oromia, everywhere.”

Jordi Cornelius shared an experience:

“I got chased once in Johannesburg by three guys. Thank God for running lessons. I had to jump into an unknown compound with an electric fence. Thank God it wasn't active.”

Helen Mekonnen said:

“African immigrants deserve safety, dignity, and respect everywhere. We must speak out, support each other and demand accountability. Humanity comes first.”

Source: Briefly News