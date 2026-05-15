KWAZULU-NATAL – Senzo Mchunu has shown solidarity to Ngizwe Mchunu, visiting him at his home in Mbumbulu, south of Durban.

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Police Minister Senzo Mchunu visited Ngizwe Mchunu’s Mbumbulu home, which was destroyed in an arson attack. Image: King Zoso

Source: Twitter

The Minister of Police, who is currently on special leave, visited the media personality’s home, almost a week after it was damaged in an arson attack.

The rural home of the former Ukhozi FM radio presenter was set alight on Sunday, 10 May 2026, allegedly by men who were looking for him. Mchunu was away in Johannesburg at the time of the incident.

The suspects then set the property alight, destroying the main house and traditional rondavels in the process. Mchunu’s children were present at the time but managed to escape unharmed.

Police Minister visits the site

On Friday, 15 May 2026, photos surfaced on social media of the African National Congress (ANC) member meeting with the media personality at the property.

Little is known about the exact reason for the visit, but the minister was there to show solidarity after the arson attack.

Mchunu is not the only politician to visit the property. Members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party visited the activist’s property a day after the fire, as did ActionSA councillor Zwakele Mncwango.

The ANC eThekwini Regional Task Team also visited and reportedly handed over a hardware voucher and cash collected from businesspeople to the media personality.

Other stories about Mchunu's house

Briefly News has covered several articles from different angles about Mchunu's home.

A video of Mchunu's home in Mbumbulu burning down sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Mchunu’s son has spoken out after a fire destroyed parts of their family home in Mbumbulu.

A crowdfunding campaign launched after Mchunu’s Mbumbulu home was allegedly torched reportedly failed.

Source: Briefly News