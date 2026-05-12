A crowdfunding campaign launched after Ngizwe Mchunu’s Mbumbulu home was allegedly torched has reportedly failed

Social media users reacted strongly to the failed fundraising effort, with some accusing Mchunu of allegedly burning down his own home for attention

Mchunu has denied the claims, saying the attack was deliberate by his detractors, angry at his anti-illegal immigration activism

Ngizwe Mchunu’s crowdfunding for his burnt house is struggling. Images: RapidEye and Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU NATAL — Controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu has found himself trending again after efforts to raise money for his burned-down Mbumbulu home appeared to gain little support online.

A screenshot circulating on X showed a BackaBuddy campaign allegedly created to help rebuild Mchunu’s home. The fundraiser reportedly had a target of R100,000 but had raised less than R500 at the time the screenshot was shared.

Ngizwe's Mbumubulu home set on fire

The fundraising effort comes days after Mchunu’s rural home in Mbumbulu, Durban, was allegedly torched by three men who reportedly arrived looking for him on Sunday, 10 May 2026. Parts of the property were destroyed in the fire.

As news of the incident spread on social media, South Africans weighed in with mixed reactions. While some sympathised with the former radio presenter and his family, others questioned the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Some online users even accused Mchunu of allegedly burning down his own home to gain sympathy and attention.

See the screenshot of the BackaBuddy account here:

Ngizwe Mchunu strongly denied the allegations

Speaking to Durban Network Media & Podcast, Mchunu said he would never destroy his own property for publicity. He said people making such claims were celebrating his pain because they disliked him.

“Like everyone else, I was deeply shocked, even though I have grown not to be,” he said.

Mchunu explained that years of living under pressure had made him less reactive to danger, adding that even his bodyguards were often more startled than him during tense situations.

He also reflected on the incident through the lens of Zulu tradition, saying difficult moments force a person to first examine themselves before blaming others.

The controversial figure further claimed that he has many enemies, including Julius Malema and illegal immigrants, whom he suggested were pleased to see him suffering.

Mchunu dismissed claims that he staged the fire as “absurd”, arguing that no sane person would intentionally destroy their own home and traumatise their family.

“My children didn't go to school; their class assignments burned down and other learning materials. But now, people are saying I burned down the house because I want attention,” he said.

Social media users weigh in on the struggling crowdfunding campaign

@steadyMasi22 said:

"And they say Nigerians are scammers, the truth is in front of you, South Africans. You are so gullible."

@ManNhlingo70434 stated:

"I was with him until he took jabs at General Mkhwanazi."

@vusie_shenge commented:

"He said he doesn't need donations."

@Bhekimpilo92201 said:

"The problem is that all his followers are dependent on the R350 that they get from the government, so they don't have money to donate."

@MrSmi_guy remarked:

"He shouldn't have listened to Mashaba."

Ngizwe Mchunu emotional at the scene of his burnt home

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu spoke out after his rural home in Mbumbulu, Durban, was allegedly set alight, with emotional pictures of him at the scene making rounds on social media. Ngizwe arrived at his family home on Monday, for the first time since the property was damaged by fire on Sunday, 10 May 2026. Images shared online showed the activist appearing emotional as he walked through the damaged property.

Source: Briefly News