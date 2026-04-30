Julius Malema has launched legal action against Ngizwe Mchunu over alleged defamatory remarks made during an interview

Mchunu claimed Malema received R60 million from Nigerian drug dealers and accused him of protecting illegal immigrants for political gain

The EFF leader is demanding a retraction, public apology, and R1 million in damages within 24 hours

Ngizwe Mchunu (left) and Julius Malema (right). Images: Sharon Seretlo and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - EFF leader and Member of Parliament Julius Sello Malema has launched legal proceedings against controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu following incendiary remarks made during a televised interview on 28 April 2026, which were later widely circulated on social media.

The interview, conducted outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria during a highly publicised anti–illegal immigration protest in Johannesburg and Pretoria, has sparked a major political and legal storm.

Malema's legal team take action

During the interview, Mchunu alleged that Malema received R60 million from Nigerian drug dealers and further claimed that the EFF leader is “highly protected” due to these alleged dealings. He also suggested that Malema is willing to “lose everything politically in order to protect Nigerians and other illegal immigrants.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Malema’s legal representatives, the statements made by Mchunu are “false, malicious, and defamatory,” and amount to a serious attack on the character of the Economic Freedom Fighters president.

“Ngizwe Mchunu falsely suggests that the CIC received R60 million from Nigerian drug dealers, is involved in protecting illegal immigrants for political benefit, and is engaged in corrupt and criminal conduct.”

The legal representatives further described the remarks as reckless and defamatory, accusing Mchunu of deliberately spreading misinformation for attention.

“It is a malicious lie peddled by a man-child who desperately wants our attention, and now he has it,” the statement reads.

The legal letter demands an immediate retraction, a public apology, and a formal press statement from Mchunu within 24 hours. In addition, Malema is demanding R1 million in damages, warning that failure to comply will result in further legal action.

The matter has already ignited heated debate on social media, with political observers noting the intensifying tensions between public figures amid ongoing national debates around immigration and security.

The lawyer's letter was posted on journalist Sihle Mavuso's X account:

Ngizwe slams Malema for Mkhwanazi remarks

The two figures have had a contentious relationship with Ngizwe Mchunu previously taking aim at Julius Malema after Malema made unflattering remarks about KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mchunu declared that Julius Malema is no longer welcome in KwaZulu-Natal following his remarks. Mchunu, who is a former Ukhozi FM presenter and self-appointed president of the Bhinca Nation, made the remarks during the March and March rally held in Durban, where he strongly criticised the EFF leader.

Ngizwe ramps up criticism against Malema

Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu ramped up his criticism of Julius Malema during the march against the coronation of an Igbo King in KuGompo City. The controversial Mchunu said the country doesn't need people like Malema and that the nation must see that people like Malema are not allowed in the country. He also said that those who allow illegal immigrants to run the country are not welcome.

Source: Briefly News