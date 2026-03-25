Ngizwe Mchunu says Julius Malema is no longer welcome in KZN after his remarks about General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Mchunu accused Malema of disrespecting multiple leaders, including the Zulu King and Jacob Zuma, while defending Mkhwanazi

He also made explosive allegations of past corruption and claimed EFF leaders had previously shared damaging information about Malema with him

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Ngizwe Mchunu says Julius Malema is no longer welcome in KZN. Images: @ZANewsFlash/X and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN – Ngizwe Mchunu has declared that Julius Malema is no longer welcome in KwaZulu-Natal following his recent comments about General Mkhwanazi.

Mchunu, who is a former Ukhozi FM presenter and self-appointed president of the Bhinca Nation, made the remarks during the March and March rally held in Durban, where he strongly criticised the EFF leader.

Mchunu slams Malema over Mkhwanazi comments

Speaking at the rally, Mchunu accused Malema of unnecessarily attacking Mkhwanazi.

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"Malema attacked Mkhwanazi unnecessarily. He should have waited,” Mchunu said.

He further claimed that Malema’s comments were not just directed at Mkhwanazi, but were disrespectful to several prominent figures.

" Malema insulted Mkhwanazi, he insulted me, he insulted the Zulu King (iSilo), Prince Buthelezi and undermined Jacob Zuma,” he added.

Explosive allegations against Malema

Mchunu also made serious allegations regarding Malema’s past, claiming he had long been linked to corruption

“Malema’s corruption is from long ago. I was told by Floyd Shivambu that Julius Malema stole the money from Ekurhuleni by irregularly claiming R10 million in one month,” he alleged.

He claimed that senior EFF figures had previously shared this information with him.

"The EFF chairperson and Shivambu are testimony to what I am saying, as they told me these things when they were trying to lure me to join the EFF, and I refused,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu further alleged that Malema had previously tried to use Mkhwanazi against him

“Malema even tried to get Mkhwanazi to act against me when I was planning the Bhinca Nation rally,” he claimed.

The remarks have added fuel to growing political tensions, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, where political rhetoric has increasingly intensified in recent weeks.

South Africans weigh in

@EFFDefence2026 said:

"Ngizwe doesn't have any powers to do anything, unfortunately."

@NioVezi commented:

"Ngizwe is 100% right here."

@lesiba_keetse asked:

"What do you gain from all this nonsense? Who is in government? What stops the government from deporting illegal immigrants? Why are you involving Malema in your nonsense?

@SikhathiCharity stated:

"Malema can forget about becoming the president of this country. Imagine having a president who is as loud and chaotic as Malema."

@Sunflowerreal argued:

"Now this is not right, I hope they call Ngizwe to order."

Ngizwe Mchunu attended the March to March rally in Durban. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News articles on Ngizwe Mchunu

Briefly News also reported that Bhinca Nation's Ngizwe Mchunu sparked reactions online after a video of him closing a popular fast-food franchise was shared. Mchunu, who was accompanied by former workers who were fired for staging a protest against their employer, arrived at Steers.

Ngizwe Mchunu received an early Christmas gift from King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s senior advisor, Inkosi Malusi Zondi. Zondi gifted Mchunu a brand new Toyota Fortuner.

South African social media influencer Dominic Zaca trended after she wore the traditional Zulu attire called imvunulo in response to Ngizwe Mchunu's homophobic rant.

Source: Briefly News