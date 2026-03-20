The testimony of suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been postponed to 14 April 2026

The delay was granted by the Madlanga Commission to allow him time to mourn the loss of his mother

Mkhwanazi was initially scheduled to appear before the commission on Monday as part of its ongoing inquiry into police conduct

The testimony of suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been postponed. Images: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA -The Madlanga Commission has postponed the testimony of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi to give him time to grieve the loss of a family member.

Mkhwanazi was originally scheduled to appear before the commission on Monday, 23 March 2026. His lawyer, Nkosana Khumalo, requested a delay due to the death of Mkhwanazi's mother

"Mr Mkhwanazi will be burying his mother, and his state of mind is not right at the moment. We therefore request that the commission postpone his testimony to 14 April," he said.

Mkhwanazi will therefore return to the hot seat at the Madlanga Commission on 14 April 2026, to testify on allegations of corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

Julius Mkhwanazi implicated in Mbense murder

In related news, Julius Mkhwanazi was further implicated in the murder of Emmnuel Mbense at the Madlanga Commission. IPID investigator Nomsa Masuku told the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, 12 February 2026, that the case was registered under section 28(1)(b) of the IPID Act, which covers deaths as a result of police action. The alleged offence is murder. Masuku named Mkhwanazi as one of several suspects identified for prosecution. Others include Reservist Constable Z Fritz, Mr W Pretorius, Mr E van der Waald, the late Marius van der Merwe, the late Mr J Hanekom, Mr Kobus, Kershia Leigh Stols, Mr Juan-Mare Eksteen and Mr A McKenzie.

More articles on Julius Mkhwanazi

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi admitted on 4 December 2025 that he received bribes from alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Julius Mkhwanazi is one of the officials and EMPD officers who will be investigated. President Cyril Ramaphosa released the names of officials who will be probed as per the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Witness D appeared before the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. The witness testified about Mkhwanazi and how he instructed members of the EMPD to dispose of a body.

Ekhurhuleni top police officer Jabulani Mapiyeye accused his subordinate, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, of misconduct at work. Mapiyeye, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Chief of Police, testified before the Masdlanga Committee on 6 November 2025.

As investigations continue into the suspended EMPD Deputy Chief, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza confirmed that Mkhwanazi will also be served with an additional charge sheet. He will also have to appear before the city’s disciplinary committee.

The delay was granted by the Madlanga Commission to allow him time to mourn. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, and African National Congress Member of Parliament, Khusela Diko, clashed over whether the suspended Ekuruleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, should appear before the committee. The Ad hoc committee met virtually on 24 November 2025 to discuss the finalisation of the next witnesses who would appear before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Source: Briefly News