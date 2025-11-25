The president of the Economic Freedom fightes Juluyus Malema and African National Congress MP Khusela Diko clashed

The two MPS are members of the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate alleged police corruption

Diko and Malema argued over whether the suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Juius Mkhwanazi should testify

Julius Malema and Khusela Diko clashed. Images: Parliament/ Facebook and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, and African National Congress Member of Parliament, Khusela Diko, clashed over whether the suspended Ekuruleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, should appear before the committee.

The Ad hoc committee met virtually on 24 November 2025 to discuss the finalisation of the next witnesses who would appear before the Ad Hoc Committee. MDN NEWS posted a video of the exchange on its @MDNnewss X account. The Ad Hoc Committee was established after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a group of criminal cartels had infiltrated the criminal justice system.

Malema and Diko clash

The clip shows a list of witnesses that the Ad Hoc Committee said could testify. These included Crime Intelligence head General Dumisan Khumalo, North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, forensic investigator Paul OSullivan, Mkhwanazi, former Hawks head Robert McBride, and former top cop General Khomotso Phahlane.

Diko said that the Committee does not have the luxury of time. She then asked the chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee, Soviet Lekganyane on which witness should be prioritised because of a time constraint. She said that because there is no extension, there may not be time.

Julius Malema clashed with Khusela Diko. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Diko raises a point of order

Malema quipped in and said that the protectors of Mkhwanazi are showing, referring to Diko. He accused her of trying to protect those working with Mkhwanazi. LEkganyane immediately interjected and called him to order. Diko also raised a point of order. Diko said that Mkhwanazi drove around Malema. Malema and Diko then exchanged insults back and forth, much to the irritation of some of the MPs present at the meeting.

Malema confronted the head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Shamila Batohi, when she appeared before the Committee on 11 November 2025. Batohi had refused to name prosecutors under investigation for corruption, and Malema slammed her. He told her to pack her things and leave if she was unwilling to reveal the names.

Malema also took a swipe at United States President Donald Trump in the build-up to the G20 Summit, which took place on 22 and 23 November. He criticized Trump's political prowess and accused him of being immature.

