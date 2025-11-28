MK Party Confirms MP Vusi Shongwe Was Kidnapped and Robbed

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party called for more security for members of the Ad Hoc committee after MP Vusi Shongwe was hijacked and kidnapped

The party's spokesperson gave more details about the incident and confirmed that it happened on Thursday

South Africans weighed in on the incident, and some noted the normality of kidnappings in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has called for more security for Ad Hoc Committee members after one of its members, Vusi Shongwe, was a victim of a vicious crime.

According to SABC News, party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela was hijacked and kidnapped from 10 pm to 3 am on 27 November 2025. The kidnappers extorted a sizable amount of money from him, and they took his cellphones.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela slams incident

Nhlamulo said that if such an incident can happen to a Member of Parliament, one must bear in mind that South Africans are experiencing far worse. He noted that the AD Hoc Committee is dealing with hardened criminals, people with access to power, and high-profile people with a lot of money and resources did not like the work of the Ad Hoc Committee.

Ndhlela said that Parliament has been lackadaisical in addressing the security of Ad Hoc Committee members. He called on the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, to act on the security concern. Ndhlela did not confirm whether the incident was connected to the Ad Hoc Committee.

The work of the Ad Hoc Committee

Didiza mandated the Portfolio Committees of Justice and Police to address the allegations KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made during a press briefing he held on 6 July 2025 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The committees agreed to form an Ad Hoc Committee to respond to the allegations Mkhwanazi made.

Mkhwanazi was the first witness of the Ad Hoc Committee. He testified about the Big Five criminal cartels, of which attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is allegedly a member. He also testified that rogue members of the Crime Intelligence unit use devices to spy on citizens.

South Africans weigh in on incident

Netizens commenting on X discussed the incident and crime in the country.

