MK Party Confirms MP Vusi Shongwe Was Kidnapped and Robbed
- The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party called for more security for members of the Ad Hoc committee after MP Vusi Shongwe was hijacked and kidnapped
- The party's spokesperson gave more details about the incident and confirmed that it happened on Thursday
- South Africans weighed in on the incident, and some noted the normality of kidnappings in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG — The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has called for more security for Ad Hoc Committee members after one of its members, Vusi Shongwe, was a victim of a vicious crime.
According to SABC News, party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela was hijacked and kidnapped from 10 pm to 3 am on 27 November 2025. The kidnappers extorted a sizable amount of money from him, and they took his cellphones.
Nhlamulo Ndhlela slams incident
Nhlamulo said that if such an incident can happen to a Member of Parliament, one must bear in mind that South Africans are experiencing far worse. He noted that the AD Hoc Committee is dealing with hardened criminals, people with access to power, and high-profile people with a lot of money and resources did not like the work of the Ad Hoc Committee.
Ndhlela said that Parliament has been lackadaisical in addressing the security of Ad Hoc Committee members. He called on the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, to act on the security concern. Ndhlela did not confirm whether the incident was connected to the Ad Hoc Committee.
The work of the Ad Hoc Committee
Didiza mandated the Portfolio Committees of Justice and Police to address the allegations KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made during a press briefing he held on 6 July 2025 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The committees agreed to form an Ad Hoc Committee to respond to the allegations Mkhwanazi made.
Mkhwanazi was the first witness of the Ad Hoc Committee. He testified about the Big Five criminal cartels, of which attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is allegedly a member. He also testified that rogue members of the Crime Intelligence unit use devices to spy on citizens.
South Africans weigh in on incident
Netizens commenting on X discussed the incident and crime in the country.
ND TSHITHAVHANE said:
"Very normal for millions of South Africans."
Is She the Drama said:
"I'm glad he is safe."
Zip Zeeper said:
"Just another day in Madia's rainbow nation gangster state. What a beautiful legacy he left us."
ProAfrican said:
"I feel for him. He is dramatic, but not arrogant."
Mo Madibi said:
"Welcome to SA."
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigns as MP
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigned as a member of Parliament. Zuma-Sambudla is facing multiple legal challenges.
She has been accused of luring 17 South African men to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war in Donbas. She is also on trial for her role in the July 2021 unrest.
