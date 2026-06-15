A woman was critically injured after being bitten by a shark while swimming near shore at Sydney's Coogee Beach. Emergency services rushed to the scene and she was transported to hospital

The incident prompted the closure of several popular beaches as authorities deployed drones and helicopters to monitor the area and investigate the shark involved

Officials are reviewing additional shark safety measures following the attack, which comes amid a series of recent shark-related incidents across Australia

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A 35-year-old woman is in a critical but stable condition after being attacked by a shark while swimming at one of Sydney’s most popular beaches on Saturday morning. The incident occurred at Coogee Beach shortly after 11:00, prompting a major emergency response and the closure of several nearby beaches as authorities assessed the threat.

The picture on the left showed a big shark underwater. Image: Corey Ford, Oliver Hotham

Source: Getty Images

According to New South Wales Police, the woman was swimming approximately 30 metres offshore when she suffered serious injuries to her arm and leg after being bitten by a shark. Members of the public pulled her from the water and immediately began administering first aid before paramedics arrived.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as screams rang out across the beach and lifeguards activated shark warning sirens. Emergency responders performed CPR on the shoreline before the woman was transported to hospital.

Popular beach closed after attack

Authorities closed Coogee Beach along with nearby swimming areas including Clovelly and Bronte as a precaution. Drone and helicopter surveillance was launched to monitor the area, while marine experts began investigating what species of shark may have been responsible.

Officials have not confirmed the shark's identity, although early observations suggested it may have been between three and four metres long. Experts believe a great white shark could have been involved, but investigations remain ongoing. The attack comes amid heightened concern following several shark-related incidents across Australia in recent months. Last week, a diver died after being bitten by a suspected shark near Perth in Western Australia. Earlier this year, another fatal shark attack claimed the life of a father near the same region.

The picture on the left showed a distant person on a watercraft alongside a text overlay about a critical shark attack. Image: @news.com.au

Source: TikTok

New South Wales Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said the government was treating the incident seriously and was reviewing shark mitigation strategies. Authorities are reportedly considering expanding shark monitoring programmes, including the use of AI-assisted drones and additional tracking technology.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet echoes danger as public questions ocean safety

Many individuals expressed a strong reluctance to enter the water, viewing the ocean as the sharks' natural domain and arguing that swimming despite active warnings is an avoidable risk. Additionally, some pointed out that while fear and caution are mounting, it remains unclear if attacks are actually increasing or if media coverage has simply intensified.

Rachjamie asked:

"Why do people go in the water when they know sharks are in there?"

André questioned:

"I don't get why they keep getting in the water when there have already been multiple reports of shark attacks."

MaMaDelulu87 advised:

"Just stay out of the sharks' house people."

TyGordino shared:

"I don’t go in the ocean because I hate sharks, jellyfish and other things that could mess me up."

LandofJennay remarked:

"Either shark attacks are becoming more frequent or we’re just hearing about them more."

Fishstick commented:

"It's almost like the shark nets are ineffective."

BabyBear advised:

"Australia has nets in the ocean. Never swim out of the nets."

PuggyInTheNorth suggested:

"A little overpopulated now I'd say."

3 Other Briefly News stories about shark attacks

The Australian fishing community is in mourning following the tragic and untimely passing of a devoted father during a marine excursion.

A British tourist, Max Jeffery, shared that he had reeled in a 160kg bronze whaler shark in Cape Town.

A young woman who is an experienced diver learned something new about sharks in some scary moments.

Source: Briefly News