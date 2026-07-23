Malcolm Wentzel, known for his warm friendship with domestic worker Thembi Ubisi, shared a throwback video of a lunch moment at his Gauteng home

Thembi reached across the table and stole Malcolm's Nando's drumstick while he was at the fridge, with the help of his wife, Kiki

When Malcolm caught her in the act, Thembi delivered a pun that left him completely unable to keep a straight face

Malcolm Wentzel, Thembi and Kiki. Images: @Malcolm.fkn.wentzel

Source: Facebook

Malcolm Wentzel is no stranger to making South Africa smile. This time, it was his domestic worker and close friend Thembi Ubisi who had him completely undone over a stolen piece of chicken.

A throwback video filmed at Malcolm's Gauteng home shows the three of them, Malcolm, Thembi and Kiki, sitting around the dining table sharing a Nando's takeaway. The bag from the restaurant sits right there on the table as the group tucks in.

The trouble starts the moment Malcolm gets up to fetch a drink from the fridge. With his back turned, Thembi seizes the opportunity and reaches across the table to grab his chicken drumstick. Kiki, rather than stopping her, helps her get to it.

When Malcolm returns and finds Thembi holding his drumstick, mid-bite, he wants answers. Thembi's response is instant: she was just pulling his leg.

The pun lands perfectly. Malcolm loses it. He takes his drumstick back, gets a bite in, tries to respond, and then Thembi delivers the line again. He cannot hold himself together.

Why Mzansi loves Malcolm and Thembi

The two have built a following across South Africa not just for moments like this, but for the genuine warmth behind them. Malcolm has been open about going well beyond the employer role, gifting Thembi a car, a house and other meaningful gestures over the years. Their dynamic, built on humour, loyalty and mutual respect, has resonated deeply in a country still navigating complex social divides.

Watch Thembi steal Malcolm's drumstick and deliver the pun that broke him.

Mzansi loves the drumstick heist

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say on Malcolm's Facebook page:

@Howard Ndlela wrote:

"This has a way more deeper meaning than a majority of you can comprehend."

@Thabani Ngwenya commented:

"You two are a movie, kkkkkkkk."

@Tate Bizo Petrus added:

"Guys, to tell you the truth, Malcolm is the best ever boss. Thembi ate his meat, but still he took it from her and continued to eat it. Bravo, wow."

@Lebo Xaba asked:

"Why is this guy not running for president?"

@Cleo Kagiso Don simply wrote:

"She was pulling your leg."

More on Malcolm and Thembi's friendship

Briefly News recently reported on a Malawian domestic worker of seven years who allegedly fled with R1 million in jewellery and Kruger coins from her Durban employer.

recently reported on a Malawian domestic worker of seven years who allegedly fled with R1 million in jewellery and Kruger coins from her Durban employer. A young woman's heartfelt tribute to the domestic worker who raised her left South Africans touched by just how much love was in her caption.

Malcolm Wentzel tried to prank Thembi after she stayed over at his home to look after the dogs, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of their easy friendship.

Source: Briefly News