A domestic worker identified as Fatima Lawerence allegedly stole property worth R1 million from her Durban employer on 12 July 2026

The suspect, who worked for the family for 7 years, reportedly fled with gold jewellery, Kruger coins, and R10,000 in cash

Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma linked the theft to anti-immigration sentiment, noting the 30 June deadline for undocumented foreigners had passed

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma laughed after a domestic worker fled with her employers' jewellery. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and @JacintaNgobese

Source: UGC

KWA-ZULU NATAL — A domestic worker suspected of stealing property worth approximately R1 million from a Durban residence has reportedly fled the country, according to a post shared on X on 12 July 2026.

The suspect, identified as Fatima Lawerence, also known as "Esther", is 28 years old and was travelling with her five-year-old daughter at the time of her disappearance. She is believed to be heading to Malawi. The stolen items include old gold jewellery, Kruger coins described as having generational and sentimental value, and R10,000 in cash. Lawerence had been employed by the same household as a domestic worker for approximately seven years.

Ngobese-Zuma ties theft to immigration debate

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma drew attention to the case on X, framing it in the context of the ongoing national debate around undocumented foreign nationals. Referring to the 30 June 2025 deadline set for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa, she wrote a tweet.

Her comment positioned the alleged theft as a consequence of employers continuing to hire undocumented foreign nationals beyond the government's deadline, a sentiment that resonated with several users on the platform.

See Ngobese-Zuma's post that sparked the debate:

South Africans react online

The post drew a wave of responses, with many users weighing in on both the alleged crime and the broader employment of undocumented workers.

@Dzungie007 said:

"Law enforcement must come through and fine the employer for hiring an illegal migrant. I can only assume she was illegal in the country."

@LebogangNM wrote:

"Consequences😹😹it serves them right for cheap labour."

@DrMzantsi commented:

"Biggest heist. One of the richest women in Malawi."

@MatshiliTendani questioned:

"How is that our problem now? We don't even know her, or the employer knows her very well."

@asandakhanyile_ added a humorous anecdote:

"An acquaintance of an acquaintance said his foreigner employee fled with his 2 year old TLB. We still don't know how this was possible, but we're still searching. Sisaba nokusho ukuthi samtshela😭💔."

Cape Town man defends Zimbabwean workers

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a Cape Town employer who defends her decision to employ Zimbabwean workers for over 20 years amidst ongoing anti-immigration tensions in South Africa. Her perspective challenges the prevailing narrative, emphasising the strong work ethic and reliability of her Zimbabwean employees.

Source: Briefly News