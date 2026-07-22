Overstrand Municipality, which covers Hermanus, Gansbaai and Kleinmond, announced it will enforce its dogs and cats bylaw more strictly

Municipal Manager Dean O'Neill said complaints about off-leash dogs in public areas have increased noticeably in recent weeks

The municipality currently has no designated off-leash dog parks, though plans for such spaces are being explored

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Woman running with her dog. Image: Ruben Earth

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - Overstrand Municipality has put dog owners on notice. The local authority, which governs the Overberg coastal towns of Hermanus, Gansbaai and Kleinmond, says it will begin enforcing its animal bylaw with greater urgency after a rise in complaints about dogs roaming off-leash in shared public spaces.

Law enforcement officers have been instructed to issue fines to any owner found allowing their dog to move through a public area without a leash.

Section 6(2) of the municipality's amended by-law on the keeping of dogs and cats is clear on the matter: no person may allow a dog into a public space unless it is on a leash and under the control of a person at all times. Public spaces covered by this rule include roads, footpaths, parks, beaches, and any area managed by the municipality.

Why Overstrand is taking a harder stance

According to Business Tech, municipal manager Dean O'Neill said the increase in complaints has been difficult to ignore. Beyond the off-leash incidents themselves, he noted that some dog owners have become confrontational when fellow residents ask them to comply with the rules.

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His concern is not about whether a particular dog has a gentle temperament. The issue is about what can happen when animals meet unexpectedly in busy environments.

"The typical attitude is, 'My dog is a calm dog. He won't attack or anything.' But dogs are dogs. They've got instincts, and you can't really control them once that instinct kicks in," O'Neill said.

He added that the solution is straightforward and comes down to basic courtesy.

"If you see me approaching with my dogs on a leash, just put yours on a leash as well."

O'Neill also pointed to holiday visitors as part of the problem.

"It seems like people's brains are also on holiday when they come for a holiday here. They just seem to think everything is fine and we can do what we want."

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No off-leash zones yet, but plans under way

At present, Overstrand Municipality does not have any designated off-leash areas or dog parks within its boundaries. The municipality has acknowledged this gap and said the development of such spaces is being considered for the future, which could eventually give dog owners a lawful and safe alternative for exercise.

Until then, the leash rule stands across all public spaces, and fines will be issued to those who ignore it.

Dog Federation calls for enforcement of by-laws

Briefly News also reported that another pit bull attack spurred the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa, which called for the enforcement of by-laws that will regulate the domestication of the dog breed. The federation's spokesperson, Lins Rautenbach said law enforcement and the government are to blame for the increased pit bull attacks. Rautenbach claimed that banning the breed would not be sufficient and that licensing needed to be revisited.

Source: Briefly News