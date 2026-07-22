President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to South Gauteng DPP Andrew Chauke after a formal inquiry examined allegations against him

Former NPA head Shamila Batohi accused Chauke of making politically motivated prosecutorial decisions

The Nkabinde Commission of Inquiry reviewed key cases including the prosecution of former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen

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President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Advocate Andrew Chauke (right). Images: @tumisole/X and Mustafa Yalcin

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally informed South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andrew Chauke that he has been cleared of all allegations brought against him. The announcement came via a letter from the Presidency following the conclusion of the Nkabinde Commission of Inquiry.

The inquiry was set in motion after former National Prosecuting Authority head Advocate Shamila Batohi, backed by several NGOs, raised concerns that Chauke had made prosecutorial decisions driven by political motives rather than the merits of individual cases.

What the Nkabinde inquiry found

The commission examined a number of specific cases at the centre of the allegations. One of the most prominent involved the decision to prosecute former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen and members of his Cato Manor unit. The inquiry found no credible evidence that Chauke's decision to pursue that prosecution was politically motivated.

The panel also scrutinised Chauke's handling of the case against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Chauke had provisionally withdrawn the charges against Mdluli, a call that had drawn criticism. The commission sided with that decision, a conclusion that aligned with an earlier finding by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

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Chauke cleared to return to office

The Nkabinde Commission ultimately ruled that Chauke is fit and proper to hold office as a Director of Public Prosecutions. With all charges against him quashed, Chauke is now able to resume his duties following a lengthy suspension that had kept him away from the position while the inquiry ran its course.

The outcome marks the end of a process that placed one of South Africa's senior prosecutors under intense public and institutional scrutiny, with the formal findings now restoring his standing within the NPA.

Nkabinde Inquiry stalls

Briefly News also reported that the inquiry into suspended Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke hit another setback on Monday after key witnesses grew reluctant to testify and outgoing NPA head Advocate Shamila Batohi again declined to take the stand. The inquiry resumed on Monday, 26 January 2026, but failed to make any progress after outgoing National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Advocate Shamila Batohi declined to testify until she had obtained legal advice.

Source: Briefly News