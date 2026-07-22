Defence advocate Nardus Grove visited Centurion Golf Estate early Wednesday to photograph the crime scene after a court ruling barred state video footage

State advocate Elize le Roux challenged Grove's photos, questioning whether he was turning himself into a witness in his own case

Survivor and security guard Bethuel Mzamo Cele grew visibly frustrated during cross-examination over repeated distance-related questions

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Cat Matlala's trial continues. Image: Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — A legal dispute over crime scene photographs brought proceedings to a standstill in the Johannesburg High Court on 22 July 2026, as the attempted-murder trial of accused gunman Tiego Floyd Mabusela entered a fresh round of contestation.

According to IOL, Mabusela faces charges alongside Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and three others, including the August 2022 shooting of Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni at the Centurion Golf Estate. Defence advocate Nardus Grove arrived at the Centurion Golf Estate early on Wednesday morning to take his own photographs of the crime scene.

His stated aim was to give the court a clearer sense of the spatial layout relevant to the shooting on 10 August 2022. The visit followed a court ruling that had barred state video footage of the location from being admitted.

Photos vs video: The evidentiary clash

State advocate Elize le Roux immediately objected when Grove sought to present the images in court. She argued that the defence was applying a double standard, having previously challenged the state's own unverified video material on authenticity grounds. Le Roux questioned who had taken the photographs and whether the defence advocate was effectively making himself a witness in the case he was arguing. Judge Cassim Moosa acknowledged the technical complications raised by the defence and suggested the court might save time by simply permitting the state's original video footage to stand.

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Witness pushed to his limits

The dispute unfolded during the cross-examination of security guard Bethuel Mzamo Cele, who survived the attack at the estate entrance. Grove pressed Cele repeatedly to estimate distances and count out steps near the scene. Cele pushed back, telling the court he did not have a measuring tape and that the line of questioning was exhausting him.

His frustration was evident as he resisted what he described as unreasonable technical demands about spatial measurements at a location he had experienced under extreme duress. The matter has been adjourned pending resolution of the evidentiary dispute over the photographs.

View a tweet about the trial on X:

Cat Matlala to appear before Madlanga Commission

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Matlala's compliance with a subpoena to appear before the Madlanga Commission amid a corruption investigation. The court's rejection of a plea deal may lead to significant legal repercussions for Matlala in connection with a large-scale tender fraud scheme involving R228 million.

Source: Briefly News