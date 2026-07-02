Vusimusi Matlala complies with the subpoena for the Madlanga Commission amid an ongoing corruption probe

Court rejects plea deal, proposing a twelve-year sentence for Matlala in SAPS tender fraud case

Defence lawyer emphasises Matlala's innocent status until proven guilty in court

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Cat Matlala will testify before the Madlanga Commission. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The legal representative of Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala, Hlawu Maluleke, said Matlala will comply with a subpoena to appear before the Madlanga Commission. He spoke after the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court rejected an eight-year plea deal.

According to News24, Maluleke spoke regarding the upcoming appearance on 7 July 2026, where the commission continues probing corruption and high-profile criminal networks. Maluleke confirmed Matlala and said that the court rejection created a serious conundrum but emphasised that his client remains legally innocent.

Hlawu Maluleke confirms Matlala’s compliance

Maluleke said that his client would not evade the commission's subpoena. He said that Matlala was bound by the legal directive regardless of the uncertain status of his Section 105A agreement. The defence lawyer said that Matlala remains an innocent person until convicted by a court of law.

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Maluleke said that he remains uncertain whether the appearance will occur at the Pretoria CBD premises or inside the Kgosi Mampuru correctional facility. Matlala was imprisoned there following his arrest for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

The court rejected the proposed agreement because Magistrate Ignatius du Preez found the sentence too lenient for the architect of an R228-million SAPS tender fraud scheme. Du Preez instead proposed a twelve-year prison term, giving Matlala until 13 July to consider his options before the case resumes. The R228-million case involved corruption, fraud and money laundering related to Medicare24, where Matlala allegedly acted as the main kingpin there.

Court demands clarity on plea terms

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court halted proceedings to demand precise language in Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's plea agreement. The magistrate highlighted ambiguous clauses regarding Matlala's future cooperation against high-ranking officials and raised concerns over travel restrictions affecting his rights. Prosecutors from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption weighed the deal's benefits, arguing his information helps prosecute high-ranking generals.

Source: Briefly News