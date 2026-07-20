The AARTO speed fine system rolled out to 62 municipalities on 1 July 2026, giving drivers a 10km/h buffer before fines kick in

Watchdog group OUTA filed an urgent High Court bid on 15 July 2026 to pause the rollout over missing legal safeguards for motorists

A TikTok video breaking down the new speed fine brackets left South Africans split in the comment section

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A Mzansi officer directing traffic. Image: Student Room

Source: UGC

South African motorists are reacting online after a South African man explained the new AARTO speed fines that have been in place in 62 municipalities since 1 July 2026.

The rollout followed a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 29 June 2026. It expanded the system nationwide after years stuck in testing phases in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

How the new speed fine system works

Under AARTO, drivers get a 10km/h buffer before a speed fine or demerit point is applied. That buffer covers small speedometer errors between vehicles. It does not apply to average-speed-over-distance cameras used on highways.

Fines rise in 4km/h brackets, climbing steadily the faster a driver goes above the limit. In a 60km/h zone, going 11 to 15km/h over the speed limit costs R250. Going 36 to 40km/h over jumps incurs a fine of R1,500, plus five demerit points once that system launches. Drivers who exceed limits by more than 40km/h risk arrest and a court summons instead of a fine.

Not everyone is convinced the system is ready. OUTA lodged an urgent court application on 15 July 2026, arguing that key protections for motorists are still missing. The organisation pointed to the absence of an independent Appeals Tribunal, calling it one of the most important safeguards promised under the law.

The court bid asks the government to pause enforcement until proper checks are functioning for road users.

Reaction to the rules has been mixed. Some commenters welcomed stricter enforcement but demanded action on potholes and reckless taxi driving. Others questioned whether police have the capacity to enforce AARTO at all, while several pointed out that slow drivers blocking lanes cause just as many crashes as speedsters do.

Watch the TikTok video:

Source: Briefly News