The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team arrested a 42-year-old former Emfuleni Local Municipality Fleet Manager on fraud and corruption charges

The arrest is linked to a municipal vehicle fleet tender worth approximately R16 million, with investigators uncovering a significant delivery shortfall

The suspect is due to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates' Court on Monday, 20 July 2026, with further arrests not ruled out

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An Emfuleni employee was arrested. Image: choochart choochaikupt

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has arrested a 42-year-old former Fleet Manager at Emfuleni Local Municipality on charges of fraud and corruption linked to an alleged R16 million tender irregularity.

The arrest centres on the awarding and implementation of a municipal vehicle fleet contract, in which full payment was allegedly made to a service provider for 18 vehicles, including UD trucks and bakkies. Investigators found that only seven of those vehicles were ever delivered to the municipality.

What the investigation uncovered

The PKTT's probe revealed that the municipality parted with approximately R16 million despite receiving fewer than half the contracted vehicles. The gap between what was paid for and what was actually delivered forms the basis of the fraud and corruption charges now facing the former fleet manager. The suspect is expected to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates' Court on Monday, 20 July 2026, at 09:00.

Further arrests not ruled out

Authorities confirmed the investigation remains active and have not excluded the possibility of additional arrests as the case develops. Crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee shared news of the arrest on X on 19 July 2026. Read the original post that brought the arrest to public attention:

Suspect linked to EFF official killing arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent arrest made by the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team in connection with the assassination of EFF member Monicca Dube. This case not only sheds light on the dangers faced by political figures in South Africa but also raises questions about safety and justice in a politically charged environment.

Source: Briefly News