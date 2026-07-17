A warrant for the arrest of senior SAPS Crime Intelligence officer Colonel Ismael Dawood was issued on 17 July 2026

Dawood, who heads an elite anti-kidnapping task team, failed to hand himself over at Sandton Police Station as arranged

Police raided his Sandhurst, Johannesburg home after he did not surrender, with extortion charges of over R350,000 at the centre of the case

A warrant of arrest is out for Colonel Ismael Dawood. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — A warrant of arrest has been issued for Colonel Ismael Dawood, a senior South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Intelligence officer in the country's elite anti-kidnapping task team, after he failed to hand himself over to authorities on 17 July 2026.

Dawood's legal representatives had made arrangements for him to surrender at Sandton Police Station, but he did not appear as agreed. Following his no-show, police moved swiftly and conducted a raid on his home in Sandhurst, Johannesburg. He was not found at the property and remains at large.

Extortion charges drive the warrant

The active warrant stems from extortion charges linked to an amount exceeding R350,000. Dawood is now considered a high-priority fugitive by the SAPS. The development has drawn significant attention given Dawood's operational profile within the police service. He has been credited with leading several high-profile hostage rescues and successfully dismantling major kidnapping syndicates across South Africa, earning a reputation as an effective field commander.

Despite those achievements, Dawood has remained a controversial figure inside the SAPS, with recurring allegations of criminal conduct connected to his investigative methods having followed him throughout his career. The news of Dawood's warrant emerges against the backdrop of the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has heard testimony implicating various SAPS officers in alleged criminal conduct since the inquiry commenced.

See the post that drew attention to the warrant:

Suspects in anti-crime activist murder arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent arrests of two suspects linked to the murder of anti-crime activist Thato Molosankwe in North West. His assassination, attributed to his activism against local criminal syndicates, has raised alarming concerns regarding the safety of community leaders and activists in the region.

Source: Briefly News