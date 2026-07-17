SAPS Crime Intelligence Colonel Ismael Dawood Becomes Fugitive After Arrest Warrant Issued
- A warrant for the arrest of senior SAPS Crime Intelligence officer Colonel Ismael Dawood was issued on 17 July 2026
- Dawood, who heads an elite anti-kidnapping task team, failed to hand himself over at Sandton Police Station as arranged
- Police raided his Sandhurst, Johannesburg home after he did not surrender, with extortion charges of over R350,000 at the centre of the case
JOHANNESBURG — A warrant of arrest has been issued for Colonel Ismael Dawood, a senior South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Intelligence officer in the country's elite anti-kidnapping task team, after he failed to hand himself over to authorities on 17 July 2026.
Dawood's legal representatives had made arrangements for him to surrender at Sandton Police Station, but he did not appear as agreed. Following his no-show, police moved swiftly and conducted a raid on his home in Sandhurst, Johannesburg. He was not found at the property and remains at large.
Extortion charges drive the warrant
The active warrant stems from extortion charges linked to an amount exceeding R350,000. Dawood is now considered a high-priority fugitive by the SAPS. The development has drawn significant attention given Dawood's operational profile within the police service. He has been credited with leading several high-profile hostage rescues and successfully dismantling major kidnapping syndicates across South Africa, earning a reputation as an effective field commander.
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Despite those achievements, Dawood has remained a controversial figure inside the SAPS, with recurring allegations of criminal conduct connected to his investigative methods having followed him throughout his career. The news of Dawood's warrant emerges against the backdrop of the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has heard testimony implicating various SAPS officers in alleged criminal conduct since the inquiry commenced.
See the post that drew attention to the warrant:
Suspects in anti-crime activist murder arrested
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent arrests of two suspects linked to the murder of anti-crime activist Thato Molosankwe in North West. His assassination, attributed to his activism against local criminal syndicates, has raised alarming concerns regarding the safety of community leaders and activists in the region.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za