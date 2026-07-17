Crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee reported that a warrant of arrest was issued for a senior crime intelligence officer on 17 July 2026

Police raided the officer's Johannesburg home as part of the operation

The development follows a series of arrests linked to testimonies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

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A top officer evaded the police in Johannesburg. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — A warrant of arrest has been issued for a senior crime intelligence officer, with police conducting a raid on his Johannesburg home on 17 July 2026. The officer was not present at the time of the raid and is currently being sought by authorities.

Crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee broke the news on his X account, stating that the individual, who is suspected to be Ismail Dawood, had fled and had not yet been apprehended.

Read Abramjee's post on X:

The police action forms part of a broader pattern of law enforcement activity linked to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, a body that has been hearing testimony from witnesses implicating various police officers in serious misconduct. Several officers have already been arrested following disclosures made before the Commission in recent weeks.

The identity of the crime intelligence officer in question had not been officially confirmed at the time of publication, nor had the specific charges underpinning the arrest warrant been made public.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News