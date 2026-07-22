A 42-year-old man admitted to Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital died hours after a ceiling fan came loose and struck him in his bed

The hospital maintained that the patient's existing medical condition caused his death, not the falling fan

The patient's family arrived demanding a full inquiry, citing what they called serious lapses in maintenance and patient safety

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Dengue wards at district hospital in India Image: Burhaan Kinu/Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

A 42-year-old patient admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi died on a Sunday afternoon, roughly three hours after a ceiling fan detached from the roof and landed on him in the ward where he was being treated. The incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Saturday night in Ward 27 of the government-run facility.

According to eyewitnesses and @mustsharenews page, the fan came loose without warning and dropped directly onto the patient's bed, striking the man, identified as Akbar, in the abdomen. Hospital staff attended to him shortly after. By Sunday morning, Akbar's family had arrived at the hospital. They demanded a thorough investigation, claiming the incident exposed dangerous gaps in how the facility was being maintained.

Indian patients lay in beds during a power cut at a hospital in Siliguri. Image: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Hospital points to pre-existing illness

The hospital released an official statement saying Akbar had been admitted in an unconscious state, with uncontrolled hypertension and stroke or encephalopathy complicated by aspiration pneumonia and respiratory failure. It insisted that a clinical assessment after the fan fell found no signs of external injury and that no healthcare workers, attendants or other patients were seriously hurt.

Advocate Aslam Qureshi, who said he witnessed the incident while visiting his brother in the ward, disputed the hospital's version. He alleged that a doctor reached the patient with a delay and accused the hospital administration of negligence. He also said several air-conditioning units in the ward were either broken or missing parts, leaving ceiling fans as the only source of ventilation during humid weather.

Watch the TikTok video here

Online viewers shocked by conditions

The story and footage circulated widely online, drawing thousands of reactions from people who expressed disbelief at what they saw.

Ethan O'Leary wrote:

"That hospital looks so dirty."

Baran said:

"Why are they just standing there, instead of taking it off him?"

KennyTelevision commented:

"Blaming it on the ceiling fan and not medical malpractice is hilarious."

Sehaj said:

"It's so weird how everyone is just saying 'yeah its india, what would you expect', rather than even acknowledging the fact that someone died? Do people just not have empathy anymore?"

Riyu shared:

"The lack of empathy from these comments is gross. Someone literally died."

Bluu wrote:

"No respect to human life. May he rest in peace."

3 Other Briefly News stories about death

Kamogelo Maree, a visually impaired actor, posted a touching TikTok video featuring the late veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi.

A resurfaced video of late Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams tenderly doing his girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf's hair moved thousands online.

Pretoria's Maragon Mooikloof school shared a memorial post honouring a Grade 10 learner who passed away.

Source: Briefly News