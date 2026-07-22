A Nigerian man sparked major debate online after demanding that beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina return her national crown

The critic expressed intense frustration over her ongoing legal battle against the South African government regarding citizenship rights

Social media users across South Africa shared strong reactions following his dramatic ultimatum regarding her beauty pageant title

Screenshots taken from the clip of the man ranting and a picture of Chidimma source online. Images: Velani Ludidi and icirnigeria

Source: UGC

Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina faces intense online backlash over her ongoing citizenship legal battle. Mzansi state authorities previously revoked her identity documents following fraud allegations regarding her mother's birth registration. She later entered Miss Universe Nigeria and won the crown despite public criticism.

Journalist Velani Lududi shared a video showing an angry Nigerian man complaining. The frustrated critic demanded that she immediately return her crown back to Nigeria. He insisted her father belongs in Nigeria, so she must stop trying to be a South African by force. The outraged speaker gave her a strict deadline to return the official title.

Public reaction escalates across social media

Local social media users in South Africa quickly reacted with strong online opinions. Many commentators agreed that other deserving local contestants lost an important opportunity to win. Others laughed at his dramatic deadline while debating her ongoing legal battle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Public interest regarding her actual citizenship status remains exceptionally high across the country. The Department of Home Affairs continues asserting that her official documents remain invalid. Her legal team maintains she was an innocent child when registration initially occurred.

The online community remains eager to see how this complex legal battle unfolds. Authorities confirm that invalid identity documents will face strict legal enforcement under the law. The ongoing court battle will likely determine her long-term residence status soon.

Discussions regarding national identity and legal compliance dominate local online spaces every day.

Watch the video below:

More about Chidimma Adetshina

An old video of Chidimma Adetshina declaring her Nigerian pride resurfaced online as her legal battle against deportation heats up.

Chidimma Adetshina's legal battle for South African residency continues as court postpones judgment to August 2026.

Advocate Giles Barclay-Beuthin, who appeared for Chidimma Adetshina in Cape Town, was previously caught citing non-existent cases generated by an AI tool called Legal Genius.

Source: Briefly News