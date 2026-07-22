Relebohile Mofokeng completed a move from Orlando Pirates to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after a standout 2025/26 season

Bafana Bafana legend Aaron Mokoena explained what the 21-year-old South African international will need to prove in European football

Mokoena laid out clear conditions that the former Orlando Pirates star must meet to win over supporters and settle quickly in Belgium

Bafana Bafana legend Aaron Mokoena has cautioned Relebohile Mofokeng that life in Belgian football will demand far more than raw talent following his transfer from Orlando Pirates to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Relebohile Mofokeng controls the ball under pressure from Han-Beom Lee #2 of the Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

The 21-year-old winger departed PSL champions Orlando Pirates after a breakthrough 2025/26 campaign in which he contributed to three major honours: the MTN8, the Carling Knockout, and the club's first league title in 14 years.

Mofokeng also featured for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Bafana Bafana made history by advancing to the second round of the competition.

Mokoena's warning to Mofokeng

According to iDiski Times, former Bafana Bafana captain Mokoena believes Relebohile Mofokeng must raise his game significantly to succeed as a foreign player in Europe.

Mokoena explained that playing abroad comes with greater expectations, insisting that overseas players are judged by a higher standard than local talent. He said Mofokeng will need to consistently outperform his teammates to prove his value and earn his place.

He added that European clubs and supporters embrace foreign players who make a real impact through exceptional performances, a strong work ethic and consistent results. In his view, natural ability alone will not be enough, as Mofokeng will have to produce high-quality displays week after week to establish himself.

Settling quickly depends on playing time

Mokoena believes regular game time will be crucial if Relebohile Mofokeng is to settle quickly in Belgium and fulfil his potential.

Mokoena urged the young attacker to remain confident and play with the same freedom that made him one of South Africa's brightest talents. He said Mofokeng should not hold back, insisting that strong performances will quickly earn him the backing of supporters.

According to Mokoena, winning over the fans and featuring consistently will make life in Belgium far smoother, while spending time on the sidelines can make the transition far more difficult.

He also believes Belgium's large African community will help Mofokeng adapt away from football. Mokoena explained that foreign players often build close relationships with others from similar backgrounds, creating a support system that makes settling into a new country much easier.

Mofokeng has been part of Orlando Pirates' senior squad since the 2022/23 campaign under then-head coach José Riveiro, and is now preparing for the next chapter of his career in Belgium.

Mofokeng's girlfriend opens up about her fears

Briefly News also reported that Nolofatso Mohono, girlfriend of Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng, reacted publicly to the death of his teammate Jayden Adams.

Nolofatso also shared mental health quotes on her Instagram Stories after the 25-year-old midfielder is believed to have passed away weeks after representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News