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Hugo Broos has broken his silence following the sudden death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, sharing an emotional message

The 25-year-old’s passing came shortly after his World Cup journey with Bafana Bafana, where he represented the nation on football’s biggest stage

SAFA president Danny Jordaan and a delegation visited Adams’ family in Stellenbosch as South African football continues to mourn the tragic loss

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has paid tribute to the late Jayden Adams, describing the news of the midfielder's death as something he received with "great disbelief."

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos paid a heartfelt tribute to Jayden Adams. Image: ETIENNE LAURENT and Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Adams, who was 25 years old, passed away on Saturday morning, just days after featuring for the national side at the 2026 FIFA World Cup held across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Hugo Broos speaks out on Adams' death

Broos conveyed his grief through the South African Football Association's official platform, saying he was at a loss for words.

"My deepest condolences to the family of Jayden. It is with great disbelief that I heard the news. There are no words to express my sadness," the coach said.

"As a father, I send the family my support in those difficult moments. Bafana Bafana has lost a great talent too soon and too young. May his soul rest in peace."

As seen in the post below on X.

SAFA delegation visits family in Stellenbosch

The tribute takes on additional weight given what Adams endured during the tournament. While the squad was still in the United States, Adams received word that his grandmother, Marianna, had died before Bafana's match against Czechia. Despite his personal loss, Adams chose to remain with the squad and honour his country on the international stage. Days after the tournament, he died himself, sending shockwaves through South African football.

On Monday, SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan led an association delegation to the Adams family home in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, to pay their respects in person.

Jayden Adams' net worth in rands

Briefly News previously reported that the death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday, 11 July 2026, left South African football in mourning, with many fans also reflecting on the remarkable career and financial success he achieved before his passing at the age of 25.

Source: Briefly News