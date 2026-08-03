Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus addressed speculation about Siya Kolisi's captaincy ahead of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series

Kolisi was named in a 26-man squad for South America after missing the entire Nations Championship with a hamstring injury

A flanker's standout form during Kolisi's absence raised questions about the captain's place in the starting XV

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has put an end to questions surrounding Siya Kolisi's captaincy, declaring the 35-year-old fit and firmly in charge ahead of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry campaign against the All Blacks.

Rassie Erasmus talks to Siya Kolisi after victory in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi was included in a 26-man squad announced on Friday, one of five players returning from injury for the tour to South America. He is set to feature against Argentina in Buenos Aires next Saturday, a match that will mark his 104th Test cap and his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the entire Nations Championship.

Erasmus shuts down captaincy debate

His extended absence allowed flanker Paul de Villiers to establish himself in the Springbok setup, prompting debate about whether Kolisi would walk straight back into the starting line-up upon his return. Erasmus, however, left no room for ambiguity when he spoke to the media earlier in the week.

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"Without a doubt. He is fit, he is the captain," the Bok boss stated.

The declaration effectively closed a debate that had been gathering momentum within rugby circles, with de Villiers' performances drawing considerable praise during the Nations Championship.

As seen in the post on X below.

Springboks prepare for All Blacks opener

The tour to South America serves as preparation for the main event: the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series opener against New Zealand, scheduled for Ellis Park on 22 August. The four-time world champions will be keen to arrive at that fixture with momentum restored, particularly given the disruptions caused by the injury-enforced changes to their squad over recent months.

Kolisi, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner, remains one of the most decorated players in Springbok history. His return brings significant experience back to a side that has leaned on younger options in his absence, and Erasmus appears confident that his skipper will slot seamlessly back into the role.

Springbok vs All Blacks ticket pricing leaves fans behind

Briefly News previously reported that ticket prices for the Springboks' 2026 home series against the All Blacks have reignited the debate over whether elite Test rugby in South Africa remains accessible to ordinary supporters.

General sale tickets went live this week for the 29 August fixture at Cape Town Stadium, which is already close to selling out seven months in advance.

Source: Briefly News