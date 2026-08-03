@whitneysrose_ woke up at 4am to fry magwinya and sell them door to door on his first day working as a street vendor

He knocked on houses with no answer, but his determination and drive saw him selling everything out before the afternoon

South Africans online were moved by his hustle and flooded the comments with encouragement

A young man started his fat cake grind. Image; @whitneysrose

Source: Instagram

A young South African man is taking his future into his own hands, one fat cake at a time.

@whitneysrose_ posted a selfie-style vlog on 1 August 2026 documenting what he called "day one of me trying to turn my life around." The video showed him selling homemade magwinya door to door in what appeared to be a modest rural neighbourhood, and it quickly struck a nerve with thousands of viewers online.

He admitted he was nervous and genuinely unsure whether he would go through with it. But he pushed past the doubt, set his alarm for 4am and got up in the cold to start frying. It took longer than expected to prepare the batch, and he only finished by 8am.

First customer, then a sellout

The hardest part came next. Walking up to strangers' homes with a container of fried dough is no small thing. Several houses gave no answer when he knocked. He kept going anyway.

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Then the first customer came. After that, he said, "things started flowing," and by 9:20am he had sold out completely. The whole hustle, from the pre-dawn wake-up to the last sale, was done before most people had finished their morning coffee.

He ended the video with a line that resonated widely:

"Slow motion is better than no motion."

Why Determination Matters

Determination is the inner drive that helps people pursue goals despite challenges and failures. It builds confidence, encourages perseverance, strengthens resilience, improves focus, and boosts motivation. By staying committed and overcoming obstacles, determined people develop mental strength and increase their chances of achieving long-term success.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi rallies behind the grind

South Africans on his page were fully behind him:

@nikki_g___ wrote:

"Well done🙌🔥 you got this!"

@xoxo.starr__ shared:

"I'm so proud hey, just continue grinding broski🔥❤️"

@nadia_vrensburg said:

"Honestly well done!! Not a lot of people have it in them to pick themselves up like that. God bless you and good luck 💛💛"

@realmode_sa responded:

"Dankie boi (Thank you, boy). Slow motion is better than no motion.🔥"

@ciaraarmanni commented:

"The vetkoek look so yummy, good luck 🥹"

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Source: Briefly News