“Slow Motion Is Better Than No Motion”: Young SA Man’s Daily Fat Cake Hustle Inspires Mzansi
- @whitneysrose_ woke up at 4am to fry magwinya and sell them door to door on his first day working as a street vendor
- He knocked on houses with no answer, but his determination and drive saw him selling everything out before the afternoon
- South Africans online were moved by his hustle and flooded the comments with encouragement
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A young South African man is taking his future into his own hands, one fat cake at a time.
@whitneysrose_ posted a selfie-style vlog on 1 August 2026 documenting what he called "day one of me trying to turn my life around." The video showed him selling homemade magwinya door to door in what appeared to be a modest rural neighbourhood, and it quickly struck a nerve with thousands of viewers online.
He admitted he was nervous and genuinely unsure whether he would go through with it. But he pushed past the doubt, set his alarm for 4am and got up in the cold to start frying. It took longer than expected to prepare the batch, and he only finished by 8am.
First customer, then a sellout
The hardest part came next. Walking up to strangers' homes with a container of fried dough is no small thing. Several houses gave no answer when he knocked. He kept going anyway.
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Then the first customer came. After that, he said, "things started flowing," and by 9:20am he had sold out completely. The whole hustle, from the pre-dawn wake-up to the last sale, was done before most people had finished their morning coffee.
He ended the video with a line that resonated widely:
"Slow motion is better than no motion."
Why Determination Matters
Determination is the inner drive that helps people pursue goals despite challenges and failures. It builds confidence, encourages perseverance, strengthens resilience, improves focus, and boosts motivation. By staying committed and overcoming obstacles, determined people develop mental strength and increase their chances of achieving long-term success.
View the Instagram video below:
Mzansi rallies behind the grind
South Africans on his page were fully behind him:
@nikki_g___ wrote:
"Well done🙌🔥 you got this!"
@xoxo.starr__ shared:
"I'm so proud hey, just continue grinding broski🔥❤️"
@nadia_vrensburg said:
"Honestly well done!! Not a lot of people have it in them to pick themselves up like that. God bless you and good luck 💛💛"
@realmode_sa responded:
"Dankie boi (Thank you, boy). Slow motion is better than no motion.🔥"
@ciaraarmanni commented:
"The vetkoek look so yummy, good luck 🥹"
More Briefly News stories on small businesses
- A young Daveyton entrepreneur known as Cobra has impressed Mzansi by turning a simple idea into a business, selling R5 cologne sprays to commuters and proving that small hustles can create opportunities.
- Clanwilliam in the Western Cape, known as the world’s Rooibos capital, has residents earning an average of around R19,100 a month while its tea industry generates over R900 million in export value and supports thousands of jobs.
- Thirteen-year-old Charlie from Cornwall turned a single Jersey cow into a thriving dairy business, showing how passion, hard work and entrepreneurship can grow from a small farming idea.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.