"You Are Welcome": SA Woman Living in Nigeria Shows Life on Busy Nigerian Street
- A South African woman sparked curiosity online after sharing dashboard-cam footage of her daily life driving through a Nigerian street
- The TikTok video by @mhlalekho captured keke napeps, pedestrians, and busy buildings typical of eastern Nigeria
- Nigerians and South Africans flooded the comments with warm and witty reactions to seeing a Mzansi woman settle abroad
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A South African woman is turning heads online after giving followers a raw, unfiltered look at what it is like to live in Nigeria. TikToker @mhlalekho posted the clip on 25 July 2026, and it quickly picked up traction for its honest, meme-style take on cross-border African living.
The footage, captured from a dashboard camera inside a moving car, rolls through a busy Nigerian street. Tricycles locally known as keke napeps weave between pedestrians, and rows of buildings line the road, giving viewers an unscripted window into everyday Nigerian life. An on-screen caption reading
"you a South Africa 🇿🇦 living in Nigeria 🇳🇬"
Essential advice for first-time expats
First-time expats should research their destination, use relocation support, trust their instincts, make local connections, learn the language and stay close to loved ones. Building a new life takes patience, flexibility and effort, but embracing the experience can create unforgettable memories and personal growth.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
View the TikTok video below:
Mzansi and Nigeria React
The comments section became a meeting point for two nations, with humour, warmth, and a little light-hearted shade all making an appearance on the page:
@kamso_closet said:
"We will never ask you to go bek as long as you treat our brother right. You are welcome to stay as long as you want"
@MaZulu❤❤ shared:
"You're living my dream dear, am about to finish what is holding me, surely im coming to my husband land 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬"
@chuksdonny2022 noted:
"From the view this is eastern Nigeria 🇳🇬"
@Dannykoo added:
"See the way Nigerians are welcoming you…"
@Diamond 😍 joked:
"... you look good babe♥️"
More Briefly News on Nigeria
- A Nigerian man sparked online reactions after demanding that Chidimma Adetshina return her Miss Universe Nigeria crown amid her ongoing legal battle over her citizenship status in South Africa.
- A Nigerian woman shared an honest warning with South African women married to Nigerian men about the challenges of relocating to Nigeria, highlighting certain issues.
- A South African woman hoping to relocate to Nigeria appealed for “destiny helpers” online to assist with her move, sparking reactions from people curious about her decision to start a new life there.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.