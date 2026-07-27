A South African woman sparked curiosity online after sharing dashboard-cam footage of her daily life driving through a Nigerian street

The TikTok video by @mhlalekho captured keke napeps, pedestrians, and busy buildings typical of eastern Nigeria

Nigerians and South Africans flooded the comments with warm and witty reactions to seeing a Mzansi woman settle abroad

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Mhlalekho shared a moment on Nigeria's streets. Image: @mhlalekho

Source: TikTok

A South African woman is turning heads online after giving followers a raw, unfiltered look at what it is like to live in Nigeria. TikToker @mhlalekho posted the clip on 25 July 2026, and it quickly picked up traction for its honest, meme-style take on cross-border African living.

The footage, captured from a dashboard camera inside a moving car, rolls through a busy Nigerian street. Tricycles locally known as keke napeps weave between pedestrians, and rows of buildings line the road, giving viewers an unscripted window into everyday Nigerian life. An on-screen caption reading

"you a South Africa 🇿🇦 living in Nigeria 🇳🇬"

Essential advice for first-time expats

First-time expats should research their destination, use relocation support, trust their instincts, make local connections, learn the language and stay close to loved ones. Building a new life takes patience, flexibility and effort, but embracing the experience can create unforgettable memories and personal growth.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi and Nigeria React

The comments section became a meeting point for two nations, with humour, warmth, and a little light-hearted shade all making an appearance on the page:

@kamso_closet said:

"We will never ask you to go bek as long as you treat our brother right. You are welcome to stay as long as you want"

@MaZulu❤❤ shared:

"You're living my dream dear, am about to finish what is holding me, surely im coming to my husband land 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬"

@chuksdonny2022 noted:

"From the view this is eastern Nigeria 🇳🇬"

@Dannykoo added:

"See the way Nigerians are welcoming you…"

@Diamond 😍 joked:

"... you look good babe♥️"

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Source: Briefly News