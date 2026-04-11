A Nigerian woman living in South Africa posted a video warning South African women married to Nigerian men about the realities of relocating to Nigeria

She focused mainly on the electricity situation, explaining that power cuts are the one major issue that no one can deal with

South Africans in the comments agreed with her points, while some who had actually lived in Nigeria shared their own experiences

A Nigerian woman discussing life in Nigeria. Images: @goodnessngcobo0

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman was not trying to scare anyone, but decided to be honest. @goodnessngcobo0 posted a video on 4 April 2026 speaking directly to South African women who are married to Nigerian men and considering making the move. Her message was straightforward. She said that South Africans are used to a good life, with consistent electricity, running water and roads that work, and that adjusting to life in Nigeria would take serious time and patience.

She was not discouraging anyone from going. She made that clear. But she wanted people to go in with their eyes open rather than be completely caught off guard.

She explained that the electricity situation in Nigeria has been a long-running challenge for the country. Unlike South Africa, where load shedding follows a schedule, power outages in many parts of Nigeria are unpredictable. They can last two days, three days, or sometimes an entire week. Most households and businesses rely on generators to keep things running, which adds an ongoing cost to daily life.

For someone coming from South Africa, where electricity is generally more predictable, this adjustment can be difficult. The woman in the video said South Africans have it available around the clock would find the switch hard to get used to. She ended with a cry for help:

"God help us."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens approve of the woman's honest warning

South Africans and those with experience in Nigeria had plenty to share on TikToker @goodnessngcobo0's clip:

@Tebo Mano said:

"I went there and could not even iron my clothes."

@Being🇿🇦Maryjane wrote:

"This mama always tells the truth."

@Tebza added:

"My sister, coming to stay in SA. You are so polite."

@Pinkie M said:

"She is in South Africa, and from what she is saying, she is not leaving any time soon."

@Mandlenkosi Ngwenya wrote:

"I stayed in Nigeria for 6 months in Ibadan and Lagos. Electricity was not the biggest issue for me because you can work around it. The worst was the network connection in areas where there is zero signal."

A Nigerian woman recording a vlog. Images: @goodnessngcobo0

Source: TikTok

More on Nigeria and South Africa relations

Source: Briefly News