“Love Your Honesty”: South Africa Agrees With Nigerian Man Defending African Countries
- A Nigerian fitness trainer critiqued his countrymen's behaviour, sparking appreciation among South African
- He emphasised the need for self-reflection among Nigerians about their behaviour towards other Africans
- South Africans commended the honesty and maturity of the Nigerian man's observations on social media
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With the ongoing feud and often playful rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana, a Nigerian man pointed the finger at his fellow countrymen, claiming that they were to blame for some of the tribulations faced. His monologue struck a chord with some South Africans, who thanked him for his 'truths.'
Using the name Your Body Mechanic, the fitness trainer and model, who took to his TikTok account on 6 April 2026, stated that he felt that some Nigerians needed to think before they speak, adding:
"Some of us are sensible. I say this because we say Ghanaians are xenophobic, we say South Africans are xenophobic."
He noted that many countries have banned Nigerians from entering and asked if all the countries have problems, a question he felt Nigerians needed to ask themselves. He said that bad character, pride, and arrogance were the issues, and claimed that most Nigerians possessed these traits.
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The honest fitness enthusiast added that while Ghana, also famous for its jollof rice, may not be the best country in the world, it has three things: peace of mind, safety, and stability, things he feels Nigeria lacks.
Take a look at what the Nigerian man had to say in the TikTok video below:
South Africans applaud Nigerian man's opinions
A few local members of the online community gathered in the comment section, praising what Your Body Mechanic had to say.
@sirah650 wrote in the comment section:
"Exactly, my bro. We love you in South Africa."
@appiah.abaka.fred said to the man:
"You have really nailed it. You are very objective in your analysis. God bless you, bro."
@tettehtsu0512 simply stated under the post:
"Full of wisdom and maturity."
@sirgodlo shared their opinion, writing:
"God bless you, sir. Hopefully, your fellow brothers will learn something instead of blaming people."
@honest.mkhwanazi told Your Body Mechanic:
"South Africans love your honesty and truthful talk."
An appreciative @bonganivictor907 remarked:
"Bro, thank you. I'm South African, but I like a truthful person. In order for Africa to be free, we need to fix each country, not run from another country."
3 Other stories about Nigerian nationals
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a civil society group launched a petition urging the South African government to clarify the citizenship status of high-profile Nigerian nationals following past controversies.
- Three Nigerian nationals were deported and denied entry at O.R. Tambo International Airport after being flagged for defamatory online comments. However, the international travellers claimed that they were unlawfully detained.
- A South African woman shared what she described as the benefits of dating a Nigerian man and called herself a 'jollofina.' She highlighted the perks of food, financial comfort, and gifts linked to the romantic relationship.
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Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za