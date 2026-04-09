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“Our Burdens Were Too Heavy for Him”: Jesus Actor Falling off Cross Leaves South Africans Laughing
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“Our Burdens Were Too Heavy for Him”: Jesus Actor Falling off Cross Leaves South Africans Laughing

by  Jade Rhode
3 min read
  • A man portraying Jesus fell from the cross during an Easter service, amusing congregants and social media users
  • South African food creator Zanele Mvelase shared the hilarious clip on Facebook, prompting a wave of humorous comments online
  • Comments ranged from light-hearted jokes to reflections on sin, with users thoroughly entertained by the incident

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A man dressed as Jesus fell off a cross.
During a church service, a man dressed as Jesus fell off his cross. Images: Zanele Ka Mvelase's Kitchen
Source: Facebook

A man portraying Jesus Christ on the cross during a church service, possibly for Easter, took a small tumble as he appeared before the congregants. Social media users erupted with laughter and, of course, joked about the unfortunate situation.

Food content creator Zanele Mvelase shared the clip on her Facebook account, receiving thousands of views from entertained people online. Although the Jesus actor, who donned a thorn crown and a fake blood-stained garment, had three people carrying the cross behind him, he still met the floor, which wasn't too far from him. Despite being met with laughter from the congregants, the man still arose, just as Jesus had resurrected from the dead on Easter.

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Take a look at the Facebook reel below:

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Falling 'Jesus' humours social media users

Thousands of members of the online community rushed to the comment section with humorous comments after watching the viral video.

A couple laughing at a phone.
Internet users were in stitches when they saw 'Jesus' fall from the cross. Image: Andres Ayrton / Pexels
Source: UGC

Pearl Vuyiswa Magele couldn't help but laugh and said:

"Our burdens were too heavy for him."

Zizipho Nakani told people online:

"After laughing at him, all my sins came back running. What is this? Nah."

An amused Emilie Nghidinihamba wrote in the comments:

"Lord, you know my heart. I don't like stupid jokes, but this one hurt my lungs."

Thembani Dlamini humorously shared with the online community:

"The way I hate repeats. If I were directing this, I would add a major plot twist every Easter. Instead of 30 pieces of silver, Judas would get a tender or something."

Elizabeth Kahitira asked the following question under the post:

"How could you make me unholy by making me laugh after such hard work of not sinning again?"

Read also

"This is a fashion parade": Women's attire during sermon raises debate about modesty in church

Watson Tiwa Mtegha politely remarked:

"A message from our ancestors telling us to stop with this drama."

Having seen more than one video of someone portraying Jesus on the cross, Tholoana Thabata added in the comment section:

"All of these are just epic fails. I saw one who fell from a very long cross. Yey, it's not a joke."

3 Other stories about people falling

  • In another article, Briefly News reported on a video showing an entertainer falling off his chair mid-stunt. Despite possible injuries, social media users found the incident incredibly hilarious.
  • A snake catcher got more than he bargained for when a massive snake fell through the ceiling during a rescue mission. The viral video, which garnered millions of views, showed not only one but two giant snakes.
  • A woman showed how she caught a robber trying to jump her neighbour's fence. The man hilariously fell when the woman called out to him from her window. The clip had many people cracking jokes.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

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