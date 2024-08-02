Mzansi Woman Catches Thief Falling While Trying to Jump Fence in Hilarious Video, SA Amused
- A lady took to TikTok to showcase how she caught a robber trying to jump the fence of her neighbour
- She shared the clip on social media, and it went viral, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- The hun's clip amused people as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes while some simply laughed it off
One lady showed off how she caught a thief red-handed, and the video amused South African viewers.
Woman catches a thief trying to jump her neighbour's fence and ends up falling
The hilarious clip shared by @_blondie.boki shows a thief who broke into the young lady's neighbour's place. The robber tried to jump but fell when @_blondie.boki called him out from her window.
The video entertained many, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating over 442K views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the funny footage of the theft below:
People react to woman's video
The hun's clip amused the online community as they flooded the comments section with laughter and jokes.
Cliff8410 said:
"Nice job, camera woman."
"Camera woman you deserve a reward."
Tilly added:
"When they say neighbours are CCTV now, I believe a great job, hey."
Jigsta Dicta cracked a joke, saying:
"That's how I fell into my current relationship."
Bongi M commented:
"The jump at the end is so satisfying to watch."
Thieves caught on video stealing solar panels
Briefly News previously reported that a video showing men stealing solar panels off someone’s roof in the middle of the night had people hanging their heads in shame.
With all the issues with Eskom, many people have been forced to find alternative power sources even if they can’t afford it. Solar is not cheap! TikTok user @mandlangu shared CCTV footage showing men casually taking solar panels from someone’s roof at night.
