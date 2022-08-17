A video showing a dog taking on at least five men trying to break into the yard where it lives has gone viral

The clip shows a bunch of men jumping a wall into a garden where a protective doggy was waiting for them

Applauding the good dog for its work, people had a good laugh at the way the men jumped back over the wall after seeing it

When they say that dog is a man’s best friend, they are not lying. A pooch took on at least five men trying to break into the property it lives on and managed to scare them all off. Good dog!

A bunch of people tried to break into a yard they did not know was protected by a protective pup. Image: Facebook / Dala U Crew

While many dogs, unfortunately, get hurt during break-ins defending their owners and protecting their homes, there are those who walk away victorious.

Facebook account Dala U Crew shared a clip of what looks like a Pitbull chasing a gang of robbers away who were trying to break into the home it lives at. The video shows the men jumping the wall and the dog fearlessly chasing after them, making sure each person goes back the way they came.

“Doggy fends off at least 5 criminals from coming into his yard...”

The people of Mzansi clap for the dog’s victory

While it definitely would have been better for the men to have been detained, there is no denying the dog did a good job. Taking the humour out of the situation, peeps had a good laugh at the robbers’ acrobatic skills.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Lee Chetty said:

“That thief with the green t-shirt qualifies as a stuntman. This video will get him the job. Amazing jump over the wall on the 1st try.”

Lisa Naguran said:

“Good doggie excellent work, they work faster than the police ”

Shaida Khan said:

“Another dog is needed... Well done doggie… I hope you are rewarded for your good deeds.”

Lloyd Lazarus said:

“Those guys will win gold in a 100m sprint”

