CCTV footage caught a moment where a husband saved his wife from two men who tried to enter their home

Social media user @danielmarven shared the clip to Twitter, showing the world the moves this man pulled

The people of Mzansi could not help but laugh hard at the clip as the Kung Fu moves the man pulled are next level

A brave husband saved his wife from intruders and the people of Mzansi are living for the Kung Fu moves he pulled.

Social media user @danielmarven shared CCTV footage of a man warding off criminals with lit moves: Image: Twitter / @danielmarven

Source: Twitter

You always think about how you will react if someone breaks into your home, but until it happens, you never really know for sure.

Social media user @danielmarven shared a real but funny clip of a man who managed to ward intruders off with his lit moves.

The CCTV footage shows the man pushing his wife inside while he throws arms and legs at the two intruders. Totally baffled by the man’s actions, the robbers run away.

“Crime in South Africa is too much.. But thanks to this Husband for fighting the criminals ”

The people of Mzansi react to the man’s slick moves

While an attempted break-in is nothing to laugh about, people couldn’t hold it back after seeing this man’s moves. Social media users are certain this man is an action movie fan lol.

The way he fearlessly launched himself at the intruders left many hella impressed. Seeing that no harm was done, peeps felt a little better about cracking it up over the clip.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Elizabe10524095 said:

“Karate kid kiyaaakiyaaaaa Yesssss wena hubby.”

@Btainton said:

“Watching Jacky Chan movies really helped here!! Moer the karate moves are also similar to the Zulu dance...kubi stru, he had to use everything!!”

@SiziweST said:

@LuvoMeli said:

@Mr_unknown_N said:

