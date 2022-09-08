One little boy was not pleased with his lunch on his first day of school so it was the first thing he told his mom

Ricki Weisberg is the mom who packed the “terrible sandwich” and shared the clip on social media for everyone to see

People love the innocent honesty of the kid and are begging Ricki to spill what it was she put on that sarmie

We have all opened put lunchbox and wondered what we did to deserve the odd sarmie we got, lol. One young boy was not about to let it slide when his mother packed him a below-par sandwich for his first day of school, and people cannot get enough of his honesty.

Ricki Weisberg has gone viral for being the mom who gave her son a "terrible sandwich" on his first day of school. Image: Twitter / Ricki Weisberg

While one should always be grateful for food… getting a peanut butter and pickle sarmie, for instance, is just not going to add that ray of sunshine to your day, lol.

Twitter user Ricki Weisberg has come forward and owned the fact that she is the mom who had her son stepping off the bus on his first day of school and the first thing that came out of his mouth was, “Mommy, terrible sandwich by the way.”

The hilarious clip has gone viral with over 9.5 million views on TikTok and 7.5 million views on Twitter! People just love the innocent honesty of the lil man!

Social media users need to know what was on that sandwich

While some were surprised that the guy got lunch the next day, let alone got the calm response that he did, most are just interested in what was on the sandwich that had or little man tripping, lol.

Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions to the clip:

@TyWomack11 said:

“If I said this to my mom, the next day it would have been air inside that brown paper bag when I opened it for lunch.”

@steveerayne said:

“Please, I desperately need to know what kind of sandwich it was and what exactly was his issue with it? Sandwiches are usually safe even for picky eaters…I gotta know ”

@LoLo_DCraised said:

“Let me guess, tuna fish on rye. I have bad memories about tuna fish on rye…”

@Bashbash936 said:

@ockkavelli said:

