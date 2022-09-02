A mother made the people of Mzansi proud when she stepped in and helped her son treat his lady properly

The mom shared that her son’s potential bae asked for doughnuts and he tried to avoid it so she got them and deducted it from his allowance

The people of Mzansi feel she taught him a valuable life lesson and thanked her for raising her son correctly

Parenting is tough. One mother is trying her best to make sure that her son treats women correctly, and that sometimes means buying them doughnuts even when you don’t want to, lol.

Facebook user Noby Radebe shared a valuable lesson she taught her son and people loved it. Image: Facebook / Noby Radebe

Source: Facebook

It is so important for parents to raise boys who grow into men who respect women. Gender-based violence is a pressing and ongoing issue in Mzansi, and it all starts with how you were raised.

Facebook user Noby Radebe shared a picture of a box of doughnuts, explaining that she bought them for a girl her son was talking to. Apparently, the girl asked for them and her son tried to brush it off… but mom was having none of it.

“My son was talking with some girl on the phone and she asked him to bring her doughnuts to school, his answer was he doesn’t know what doughnuts are. After he hung up I asked him why did he say that, he said he doesn’t have a budget for them ”

She will be deducting the money from his allowance and made it clear that this is a vital life lesson on how she expects him to treat women. Nice job!

“Today I got these doughnuts for him to give to this girl and I’ll deduct this from his allowance because INDODA MUST SPOIL IMAMA!!! ”

The people of Mzansi praised the mom for what she did

While some felt the boy was smart when it came to budgeting, lol, most people were proud of the mom for stepping in. Sometimes young children need an adult to show them the right way and this is exactly what this momma did.

Take a look at some of the supportive comments:

Princess Mbali Nxumalo said:

“Power to the mothers for teaching our sons love ❤️”

Phana Kegomoditswe Mothibi said:

“I love you mommy that's good we must teach our boys to be providers and not complain about it. On valentine’s day my husband bought me red roses. so in the morning when I take my son to school he was like mom may you please give 2 roses from your bunch I want to give my date and I was like sure then we passed by clicks to buy a chocolate and he was very happy... in my heart I'm like I'm raising a man❤️”

Adelaide Tumee Maphike said:

“I don’t know how many times my son had to take R100 to school to go buy lunch for Brooke, I’m definitely not complaining. ”

Samukelisiwe Samkay Mabuza said:

“Teach them young hun.”

Source: Briefly News