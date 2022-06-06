A dad had social media users’ hearts pumping custard after sharing an image of a cute moment with his daughter

In a tweet, he shared snaps of him and his princess seated together at a plastic table outside as they enjoyed breakfast

Although the meal wasn’t exactly edible, many Saffas admired the adorable moment and shared sweet comments

One dad took to social media to share photos of his little girl treating him to breakfast in the garden.

In a Twitter post, user @MakondelelaSeun shared a glimpse into his cute date by posting photos of him and his daughter seated together at a plastic table outside as they enjoy their “meal” together.

A dad enjoyed some quality time and a meal with his baby girl recently. Image: @MakondelelaSeun/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the tweet:

“My daughter invited me for breakfast this morning..”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also added in a thread:

“Maybe I should take her out for kiddie's meal just to thank her again for the breakfast. Any suggestions @kfc or @McDonalds.”

While it is difficult to make out what exactly the little princess had whipped up, the dad confirmed that they had Mud pap, tree leaves, and marbles for brekkie, LOL.

The post was heart-warming and had many Saffas in their warm fuzzy feels.

Check out the post and some of the comments below:

@Kaybee_R_ remarked:

“I don't care how strict you are as a man. Your daughter will, by all means, humble you.”

@Leephonuquex28 responded:

“Price less moment.”

@XerxesEmperor commented:

“So you guys do this in South Africa too. I thought it's only in Nigeria we 'eat' fake food.”

@AbbeygailBooys1 wrote:

“Little girls will have you do things you never thought was in you. I love seeing these #girldads. My husband be out here dressing up and getting his make up did and he just goes with it..”

Itumeleng Khune wins Dad of the Year by surprising his daughter with a big bouquet of roses

In another story, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune not only won over Mzansi’s hearts but also the title and honour of Father of the Year! In an Instagram post, he shared a heart-warming photo of him presenting a huge bouquet of red roses to his little girl.

He captioned the beautiful post:

"Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad because you are so special to me #Amoh."

Source: Briefly News