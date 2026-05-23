A viral fashion comparison has exposed a striking price gap between two major retail brands, sparking debate among shoppers.

Consumers are divided over whether higher prices still reflect better quality in today’s fast-changing fashion market.

Retail insights highlight that online and physical shopping each carry distinct trade-offs

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A TikToker compared the prices of Shein winter jackets to Zara's. Image: @stylebylucyclaire

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video by @stylebylucyclaire showing a price comparison between Zara clothing items and similar Shein designs has sparked a major debate in South Africa.

The video, posted on 21 May 2026, compared several in-store Zara clothing items to their Shein counterparts, including jackets, coats, and shoes. One of the items, a Zara leather jacket, costs around R2,000, while a similar Shein version sells for about R665. The TikToker noted the differences, stating:

"This is why I can't shop in-store anymore because I feel like I'm being scammed."

After reviewing all the clothes, she simply said:

"Shopping in store is not the same as it used to be."

She included the screenshots of each item. Image: @stylebylucyclaire

Source: TikTok

Online vs physical shopping in SA

According to insights from the South African retail discussion on the National Financial Ombud Scheme (NFOSA), both online and physical shopping come with trade-offs:

Online shopping (like Shein): often cheaper due to lower overhead costs, bulk manufacturing, and global shipping models, but quality can be inconsistent, and returns may be difficult.

Physical retail (like Zara or malls): generally more expensive due to store rent, staffing, and branding costs, but allows customers to see, feel, and try items before buying.

The key takeaway is that shoppers are often paying not just for the product, but for the shopping experience, brand positioning, and perceived quality differences.

View the TikTok video below:

Shoppers questioned the price

The video quickly spread across TikTok, with users debating quality differences and higher-priced retail stores. This is what viewers said on @stylebylucyclaire's page:

rumbiempfeka said:

“That Zara leather is heavier than the Shein one.. Honest review”

ADHD TRADER FX wrote:

“I hear you, but Shein’s quality is trash. I’m sorry. 😂”

Busi argued:

“Guys, Zara's quality is not the same anymore. Not worth it at all.”

Kintsukuroi 👑stated:

“Zara buys some items from Shein😂”

Betsho G❤️:

“The quality is usually similar as well!! We are all wearing plastic 😭😭, just that some plastic is more expensive.”

Ella Kunene said:

“I look SO expensive in my Shein. That MOTF brand? 10/10”

chloe_cullinan stated:

“It actually is made in the same factory!”

yamiechuma added:

“By the way, it's ALL fast fashion!”

More Briefly News Stories on Clothing

A viral TikTok video showed Jet’s winter clothing range gaining praise for its inclusive design, particularly a plus-size mini skirt with added back fabric for better fit and coverage, sparking positive reactions from South Africans.

A Johannesburg woman went viral after sharing her winter fashion “plug” on TikTok, showcasing affordable, stylish finds from PQ Clothing, including warm boots reportedly priced at around R300 per pair, which sparked excitement.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman went viral after sharing a budget-friendly branded clothing “plug” at a Westville store, attracting attention from South Africans impressed by the discounted fashion finds.

Source: Briefly News