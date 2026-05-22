LIMPOPO— The Limpopo Traffic Police intercepted a major human trafficking operation involving 48undocumented foreign nationals on 22 May 2026 Officials discovered fifty-three individuals, including several young children, crammed inside two minibus taxis traveling along a major highway.

Undocumented foreigners were cuffed in Limpopo. Image: Rajesh Jantital/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to a video Eyewitness News shared, law enforcement, traffic police officers grew suspicious and pulled over the vehicles for a routine inspection. Upon searching the vehicles, authorities discovered a large number of people without legal documentation.

The group consisted of men, women, and infants who were being transported under hazardous conditions. Law enforcement officials immediately ordered all passengers out of the vehicles to conduct a full head count. The individuals were lined up on a grassy area beside the road while officers documented their identities.

Authorities confirmed that two drivers were among the fifty-three individuals detained at the scene. The police have launched an investigation into the smuggling network responsible for the operation. The suspects face charges related to human trafficking and violating immigration laws. All individuals have been taken into custody. The arrests come as anti-illegal immigration marches spread across the country. In a march in Vereeniging, members of the MK Party clashed with a local trader after trying to remove his stall.

Foreign nationals fled to Durban Police Station

In a related article, Briefly News reported that foreign nationals who feared for their lives fled to the Durban Police Station on 19 May. Locals allegedly threatened them, leading them to escape to the safety of law enforcement.

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Source: Briefly News