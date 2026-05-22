A woman on TikTok mentioned ingredients found in Ricoffy that may be affecting diets

South Africa's coffee culture is growing, with statistics showing the number of adults said to be consumers of the hot beverage

People jumped on the conversation and added their own thoughts on Ricoffy

Kim broke down why Ricoffy may be contributing to lack of weight loss. Image: @kimsketo365

Source: TikTok

A Functional Nutrition Coach has requested that people check the ingredients on everything after questioning and answering what is inside Ricoffy. Mzansi is baffled.

In the TikTok video posted on 21 May 2026, @kimsketo365 notes that the blend includes chicory, coffee, and other components. She further claimed that glucose syrup may form a large portion of the product and pointed to carbohydrate content per serving as a concern for people tracking weight or blood sugar.

"So if you're on a health and weight loss journey and not seeing results and you're still drinking red Ricoffy, that might be why."

She also urged people to check ingredients.

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"This is your daily reminder to check the ingredients on everything."

Kim is a functional nutritional coach. Image: @kimsketo365

Source: TikTok

SA's dominating coffee culture

Mzansi's relationship with coffee is a tight one, though, as South Africa’s coffee culture is growing quickly, shifting from a traditionally tea-heavy nation into a daily coffee market. Research shows that around two-thirds of adults now drink coffee every day.

Instant coffee still dominates consumption at about 76%, but the biggest change is the steady rise of specialty coffee in cities like Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. Younger consumers are driving demand for higher-quality, ethically sourced brews and café experiences.

While price sensitivity remains a major barrier, the local specialty coffee market is expanding fast, supported by rising café culture, international influence, and a growing willingness among consumers to pay more for quality, especially among the 18–39 age group, which is emerging as the most important growth segment.

View the TikTok video below:

Social media users highlighted their perspectives

The comments section showed a split response, ranging from disbelief to defence of the product, with some users questioning the claims while others said they felt misled or concerned about health impacts. This is how viewers responded on her page:

austin.l said:

“Leave it open over a few days, it looks like burnt sugar😭”

Werner April said:

“Horrible coffee anyway.”

@RiSeOuma commented:

“Yeah, Ricoffy doesn't taste good.”

Zee ♡ said:

“This is the worst coffee ever, I don't even want it in my house.”

E.Roman said:

“If it's not coffee, why do they make it so expensive. Ricoffy. Come down with that not coffee price.”

Indian Dress House commented:

“It tastes 😭 🤦 Jacobs or Douwe Egberts are Better 😁”

Nash exclaimed:

“Nestle sells coffee-flavoured glucose syrup as coffee🤣🤣🤣🤣”

BonnieWalker stated:

“Only 'coffee' I can stomach 👌”

userembee said:

“Omg that explains all my setbacks 🙈”

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Source: Briefly News