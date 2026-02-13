A young American TikTok user shared his first experience at RocoMamas and gave his thoughts on the food

He ranked several South African fast food chains he had tried, from Steers to Nando’s and many more

His video sparked discussions among South Africans, with many sharing their own opinions on local fast food

A young American social media user recently captured the attention of South African food lovers after sharing his first-ever experience at RocoMamas in Cape Town and ranking all the fast food chains he has tried since arriving in the country.

An American gave his first-ever review after trying RocoMamas in Cape Town.

Source: TikTok

Speaking on camera, the food enthusiast admitted he was unsure what to order at RocoMamas.

"I don’t know what to get. I got four lemon pepper wings with ranch, I think I got the Slow Burn burger, and some fries on the side, too," he said.

He expressed his love for anything lemon pepper, especially when paired with a dipping sauce. According to the clip he shared on 12 February 2026 under the TikTok handle @rileybeckman, after tasting the wings, he praised their flavour, saying:

"Mmmm, that’s got a good seasoning."

Sampling the burger next, he added:

"I think the RocoMamas burger beats La Pickle for sure. In terms of burger brass, it’s still on top."

@rileybeckman then concluded that everything he tried, from fries to wings and burgers, made RocoMamas a solid choice for fast food in South Africa.

The American also ranked other local fast food chains he had tried. Coming in at sixth place, @rileybeckman placed Steers, noting that while the chips were "carrying," he might try something different next time. Hungry Lion came in at fifth, which he described as "kind of average." Wimpy took fourth place, while RocoMamas claimed third, praised for its overall quality.

For the top two, Spur earned second place, with the reviewer expressing a chicken dish that left him "really full" and feeling it offered "bang for my buck."

First place went to Nando’s, with the American admitting:

"I am still dreaming about the chicken I had. It was so good."

The video of the US gent @rileybeckman quickly gained traction online, sparking discussions among South Africans about their favourite fast food chains and how they compare to international tastes. Many viewers appreciated the fresh perspective and shared their own rankings and recommendations in response.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to US gent’s RocoMamas review

People in South Africa flooded the young American's comments section, expressing their thoughts on the man's rating of Mzansi fast food chains, saying:

Juzz Mike expressed:

"Why would you order chicken at Spur 😭 I'm still disappointed in you."

Mudiwabizabani70 suggested:

"You should try Pedro's, it's better and cheaper than Nandos."

Shado stated:

"Finally someone who agrees with me, rocomamas is good😩."

it's your girl Riley commented:

"Rocomamas is my fav, I love it so much I eat at Rocomamas when I go to N1 I love eating at Rocomamas ❤️."

An American man shared a TikTok reviewing and ranking South Africa's fast food chains.

Source: TikTok

