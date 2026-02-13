A street beggar in Mzansi has impressed the internet community with his unique way of requesting money from motorists

While the usual requests tend to get straight to the point, the man had an incentive for the prospective givers, which was that he wouldn't vote for the ANC

Mzansi was impressed with this, with some offering him more money, while others asked him about his exact location, presumably so that they could meet him

A street beggar has impressed Mzansi with his unique request. Images: Andreas Arnold, Richard Baker, @blackman325.

In a world where street begging often revolves around simple pleas for help, one beggar in Mzansi has captivated the minds of motorists with an unexpected twist.

In a video captured at a traffic light by a waiting motorist, the man's plea for help has an incentive for those who might give him money.

The incentive, in exchange for the monetary support, is that he promises not to vote for the African National Congress (ANC).

This unconventional approach has sparked interest and praise across social media and shines a spotlight on how the inadequacy of the ANC shapes mentalities in the country.

The video was posted on TikTok on the 12th of February by the account @blackman32.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the unconventional street begging

The beggar’s inventive strategy quickly went viral, with many users taking to the comments section to share their varied thoughts.

One user on TikTok, @Wewe, was impressed and pledged:

"I will give you R1000."

Another user, @Wimberley, thought the man's plea for a mere R20 was not enough, given the great incentive he was offering. She commented:

"Please make it R200 by adding one zero."

Another user, @007JB, believed in the strategy, declaring:

"You are going to be rich🤣."

@Tinny gave a thumbs up, saying:

"Ke na le R400 for wena."

@Bati believed the plea had already worked, stating:

"I'm sure he has a house now from the amount of money he got 😂."

@Omolemo.Chababa pledged her whole income, adding:

"I will give you my salary!"

Another user, @Miranda.Williams, asked:

"Where's your location so that I can give you even more?"

@Sipho.Makitle echoed a recurring sentiment in the comments section, sharing:

"He must be driving a Mercedes-Benz by now😂."

The man's escapade shows the power of laughter amid struggles

In a country grappling with numerous socio-economic issues, the beggar's approach resonates deeply with many.

His humorous take on an otherwise challenging situation reflects a resilience and creativity that echoes the spirit of Mzansi.

The country often addresses its biggest challenges through humour. Established comedians such as Trevor Noah have even noted this in their comedy sets.

Mzansi man's plea for money captured how SA uses humour to deal with its problems. Image: @blackman325

