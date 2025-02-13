A street hustler begging for money just dropped the wildest pitch with a hilarious cardboard sign

The guy standing at an intersection informed motorists why he was in desperate need of money

Netizens on Instagram were amused by the video of his clever hustle, with comments pouring in

A clever street beggar was given money by a motorist. Image: @_shaquel_samaai

Source: Instagram

Lol, the laughter never stops in Mzansi. A motorist recorded a street hustler at an intersection, and this guy’s audacity is straight-up next level.

Man's elite begging game displayed

Instead of the usual pleas, he flashed a board and declared, “Need petrol for my Porsche.”

This isn’t your average begging scenario. With a confident smile, the hustler made it clear he wasn’t there for pity. His mission was to entertain and score a few bucks.

A man's board sign left a motorist in stitches. Image

Source: Instagram

Bold move pays off

The bold claim worked! A video shows an Instagram user @_shaquel_samaai_ rewarding the hustler with R20 for putting a smile on his face.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens appreciated the sense of humour in the funny clip. Many in the comments are not convinced that he owns a Porsche.

Have a look at some comments below:

@4g_juniors_ posted:

"The fact that no one believes he has a Porsche is shocking."

@pfaarnor wrote:

"He must change to false teeth, not petrol. 🥺"

@mtdlamini81 commented:

"At least he is honest bafowetu."

@sanel_hlengwa mentioned:

"Brilliant in marketing there is no lie, otherwise you won't get what you want.👌👌"

@humphrey8748 typed:

"Should be a stolen Porsche. How can you have one and not afford petrol?"

@sanele.sam.520 wrote:

"By Porsche, he means his stomach. 😂😂😂"

@thabiso.don.magoro added:

"R200k would be a great starter not R20. 😂😂😂"

@alexnapalkov stated:

"I smell one coming this, Friday? 🔥😍"

@mbali.zulu.5855594 said:

"😂😂😂😂 We are a unique country thina."

Other trending stories of street hustlers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News