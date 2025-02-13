“We Are a Unique Country”: Street Beggar Scores Cash With Hilarious Board Sign, SA People Amused
- A street hustler begging for money just dropped the wildest pitch with a hilarious cardboard sign
- The guy standing at an intersection informed motorists why he was in desperate need of money
- Netizens on Instagram were amused by the video of his clever hustle, with comments pouring in
Lol, the laughter never stops in Mzansi. A motorist recorded a street hustler at an intersection, and this guy’s audacity is straight-up next level.
Man's elite begging game displayed
Instead of the usual pleas, he flashed a board and declared, “Need petrol for my Porsche.”
This isn’t your average begging scenario. With a confident smile, the hustler made it clear he wasn’t there for pity. His mission was to entertain and score a few bucks.
Bold move pays off
The bold claim worked! A video shows an Instagram user @_shaquel_samaai_ rewarding the hustler with R20 for putting a smile on his face.
Watch the Instagram video below:
Netizens appreciated the sense of humour in the funny clip. Many in the comments are not convinced that he owns a Porsche.
Have a look at some comments below:
@4g_juniors_ posted:
"The fact that no one believes he has a Porsche is shocking."
@pfaarnor wrote:
"He must change to false teeth, not petrol. 🥺"
@mtdlamini81 commented:
"At least he is honest bafowetu."
@sanel_hlengwa mentioned:
"Brilliant in marketing there is no lie, otherwise you won't get what you want.👌👌"
@humphrey8748 typed:
"Should be a stolen Porsche. How can you have one and not afford petrol?"
@sanele.sam.520 wrote:
"By Porsche, he means his stomach. 😂😂😂"
@thabiso.don.magoro added:
"R200k would be a great starter not R20. 😂😂😂"
@alexnapalkov stated:
"I smell one coming this, Friday? 🔥😍"
@mbali.zulu.5855594 said:
"😂😂😂😂 We are a unique country thina."
