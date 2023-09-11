A man selling coffee in Johannesburg has won the hearts of South Africans because of his never-say-die spirit

The gent runs a small business which operates on one of the city's busiest and most congested roads

Netizens rushed to support him, give him words of encouragement and pray for his business to succeed

A man's hustle of selling coffee and scones on Grayston Drive in Sandton has inspired South Africans. The gent's video of him plying his trade touched netizens so much that they vowed to support him and buy his coffee and scones to show him love.

A man sells coffee on Grayston Drive in TikTok video

The video was posted by @browns_collections, a regular customer of the business called Coffee on Grayston. The business is named after Grayston Drive, where the man and partner sell coffee and scones on the street.

In the viral video, the gent is shown pouring coffee into a cup, with his coworker having a tray with packets of scones. The package of scones cost R12 each, while the small coffee sells for R10 and the large coffee and hot chocolate sell for R15.

Watch the video here:

South Africans encouraged by man's small business

Netizens applauded the man's unyielding spirit in starting a small business despite the country's high unemployment.

@mgerezo, the company's owner, commented and gushed over the appreciation.

“Thank you for putting us out there. We keep pushing every day for a better tomorrow.”

Marcio Maia remarked:

"We’re proud of you. Keep the hustle going!”

Syen Chinasamy gave props.

“Now, there’s some entrepreneurial initiative.”

Loxy added:

“I pass these guys every morning and always say a small prayer inside. May God strengthen and bless you.”

Joethemuscle was impressed.

“There is no excuse. There is always a way. Very proud of you guys. Keep it up.”

Becoming_Mamorena prayed for them.

“I pray they get their own coffee shop one day. Such dedication.”

Shimmy wrote:

“The presentation alone makes me want to support. This exudes excellence. May their business grow in Jesus’s Name!”

Sheldon Vermaak paid his respects.

“I have so much respect for guys like this. I challenge those with money to invest in this brother. Make it happen, even if it’s a mobile kitchen.”

