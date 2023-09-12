Mzansi supported a man whose business was almost destroyed when a truck knocked over his coffee-making trolley

He posted a tearful video in which he cried about not knowing what to do since the business was his only source of income

South Africans donated money and assisted him in various ways, which he was thankful for

Mzansi showed the spirit of ubuntu by helping a man who almost lost his business because of an accident. Image: @coffeetocar

Source: TikTok

South Africans rallied behind a coffee seller from Tshwane who lost his stock because of an accident.

What was supposed to be a day of hustling turned into a tearful day as the man's entire stock was destroyed by a truck.

In desperation, he turned to netizens for help, and they pulled through for him with donations, which he was thankful for.

Man loses his coffee-selling trolley in an accident

@coffeetocar posted on TikTok that a truck hit his trolley on his way to work, and he lost his whole stock. He broke down in tears as he said that he did not know what he would do because selling coffee to motorists was his only way to survive. He mentioned that something told him not to come to work. His video showed the extent of the damage.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi helps man's business

South Africans pulled up for him and gave him a helping hand. The comment section was flooded with requests for his account number. Netizens also offered services and donated more than just money, but different items for his business. South Africans also clapped their hands and shared their admiration for his hustle of selling coffee on the streets.

Watch the video where he thanked Mzansi here:

Netizens chop onions in the comment section

In the true spirit of Ubuntu, South Africans threw their support behind him.

The GrooveMaster offered his help.

“Please check your inbox and get hold of me. Let me help you replace what you lost.”

NkinselaLedlozi said:

“Your creator is opening a new door. Don’t cry over spilt milk but rejoice in the miracle of what is about to happen.”

Yowa MC Yfm wrote:

“I donated something. Stand up, bro. Show life that you can do better, and this is nothing.”

Nicole Swanepoel asked:

“Where can we donate to help get you sorted and come back out there? I respect the hustle you have and your smile daily.”

Supermassive.coffee added:

“I’m a small roaster. I would love to help. May I gift you a free kilo of beans?”

Amy94 loved the ubuntu.

“True South African spirit! Stay strong. God bless you, and may CoffeetoCar grow more and better than before.”

Mzansi helps young man with school items

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi helped a young man who did not have a uniform to go to school or food to eat.

The nation rallied behind him and donated clothing, food, groceries and electricity after his neighbour shared a TikTok video of him struggling to boil water in the rain for school.

Source: Briefly News