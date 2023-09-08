A video shows a man in Cape Town helping out a sea animal that was in trouble after it ended up washing ashore

Many people were invested in the story of how the gent helped a marine creature that was in trouble on a Western Cape beach

Online users were touched by the video, and netizens thought the heroic man would do well working with animals

One video shows an animal being rescued by a random man. The video of a seal that was treated kindly by a man in Cape Town was a viral hit.

A Cape Town man cradled a seal in a TikTok video, and many thought he should work with animals. Image: itstheveganwoolff

Source: TikTok

The video of the seal received over 9,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were touched.

Man rescues seal in TikTok video

A TikTok creator @itstheveganwoolff started forming when one of them noticed a man gently cradling a seal. In the caption, the TikTokker explains that a man named Charles found the seal in bad condition and was trying to find help.

Watch the video:

South Africans touched by seal rescue

Many people loved how gentle the man looked while he was holding the seal to rescue it. Online users commented they wanted to know more about Charles. Many said he should try to get a job working with animals.

meg said:

"The rescue centre should actually offer Charles a job seeing as though he had so much love and care for the animal, he’d be good for rehabilitation."

Gugu.S.Mnisi commented:

"Clearly Charles has that special touch surely get him working with animals in that space or somewhere else."

Frankie wrote:

"The way that seal is cuddled up with Charles."

Devashnee added:

"Bless the soul who carried him and cared for him. Pure heart and well done for helping him guys

t gushed:

"The way he rocks/cradles the seal like a real baby."

Christie Swanepoel remarked:

"How is Charles doing? Man with a golden heart."

TikTok users love to see cute animals

Online users are always interested in seeing wild animals close to humans. People were blown away by a with has a lion as his best friend.

